No prizes for guessing the most played Steam Deck game for June

A brand new month has arrived, meaning it is time to immediately look back and see which Steam Deck games were played the most over the previous month. When it comes to June 2024, however, there was only ever going to be one game topping the list, and it is, of course, Elden Ring.

In our Shadow of the Erdtree review, we called the DLC one of the “best videogame expansions of all time”, so it’s no surprise that gamers took to the best handheld gaming PC to experience it in all its glory. Elden Ring was a surprise hit on the Steam Deck and even shared its release day with the handheld, so it’s unsurprising to see this popularity come roaring back with the release of the new expansion.

With June being a quiet month for new game releases, it was a fairly steady month on the Steam Deck most played list too, and I expect this to continue through until the next new release season in August/September.

The only new title in the top 20 games is Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 ReMIX which debuted at number 10. Evergreen open-world games like Cyperpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, Monster Hunter: World, and Fallout 4 all feature as expected. Indie titles like Balatro, Vampire Survivors, and both Hades games continue to hold their ground on the list.

Here are the most played Steam Deck games for June 2024:

Elden Ring – Up 6 Stardew Valley – Up 2 Hades 2 – Down 2 Balatro – Up 1 Baldur’s Gate 3 – Up 3 Fallout 4 – Down 4 Hades – Down 4 Diablo 4 – Up 8 Dave the Diver – Up 3 Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 ReMIX – NEW Vampire Survivors – Down 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 – Up 1 Cyberpunk 2077 – Up 1 Red Dead Redemption 2 – Up 6 Slay the Spire – No movement Monster Hunter: World – Up 11 Hogwarts Legacy – Up 9 Helldivers 2 – Down 7 Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor – No movement The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – Down 3

