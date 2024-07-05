Win a 1TB Steam Deck OLED and HyperX gaming gear bundle

What’s better than buying a Steam Deck OLED? Winning a free one, of course! Team17 is celebrating the upcoming launch of its terrifying new WWII horror game, Conscript, on July 23, and it’s marking this momentous occasion by giving away a 1TB Steam Deck OLED, some cool HyperX gaming gear, and some copies of the game.

The Steam Deck OLED might not eclipse its competitors in terms of raw gaming power, but it’s still easily one of the best handheld gaming PCs in large part thanks to its simplicity and direct integration with Valve‘s platform.

This Steam Deck OLED giveaway is open worldwide, and ends on Monday, July 22, 2024, with the winner being drawn a day later when Conscript is released. You can head to the competition page right now to enter and read the terms and conditions of the giveaway.

One lucky winner will get a brand new 1TB Steam Deck OLED, a copy of Conscript for Steam, a HyperX Cloud III headset with a set of branded Conscript-earcups, and a HyperX Knight backpack.

While only one Steam Deck OLED is up for grabs, there are ten runner-up prize packs, which include a copy of Conscript on a platform of your choosing, a HyperX Cloud III gaming headset, and some Conscript-branded earcups for the headset.

Conscript runs great on the Steam Deck, despite not yet having a rating, but a free demo is available to try right now if you want to get a feel for the game. It’s a top-down survival horror set in WWII and it earned huge critical praise during its recent outing at Steam Next Fest.

Conscript takes up just 1GB of storage space, so if you’re lucky enough to win the Steam Deck OLED, you’ll have plenty of storage space left over to download some of the best Steam Deck games available on the store right now.