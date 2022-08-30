Over 5,000 Steam Deck games are now verified or playable

There are now 2,134 verified and 2,871 playable Steam Deck games, giving the portable powerhouse a total of 5,005 Valve certified games

A Steam Deck, with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on its display, against a red-white background

Published:

Gaming hardware | Steam Deck

The amount of Steam Deck games that have been formally tested by Valve continues to grow, with more additions to the playable and verified catalogues seemingly appearing by the day. Now, the company’s portable powerhouse has just passed a significant milestone.

According to SteamDB, there are now 2,134 ‘Steam Deck Verified’ games and 2,871 ‘Steam Deck Playable’ games for a satisfyingly palindromic total of 5,005. Recent additions such as Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Apex Legends speak to how both new and old games are helping to bolster the appeal of the handheld gaming PC.

Fantastic as this milestone is, Valve still has a long way to go before it’s even close to covering the majority of games on its platform, with over 100,000 games available for Windows on Steam alone. Time will tell whether the company will ever be able to accomplish this lofty goal, but we remain hopeful.

Competing options like the GPD Win 4 could be a great alternative to those who’d prefer to pick up a Windows handheld, as its level of compatibility should be greater and it may be faster than the Steam Deck to boot.

More Gaming hardware stories

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We may include affiliate links in articles. Prices correct at time of publication. View terms.
More stories
More from PCGamesN