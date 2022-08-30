Over 5,000 Steam Deck games are now verified or playable

The amount of Steam Deck games that have been formally tested by Valve continues to grow, with more additions to the playable and verified catalogues seemingly appearing by the day. Now, the company’s portable powerhouse has just passed a significant milestone.

According to SteamDB, there are now 2,134 ‘Steam Deck Verified’ games and 2,871 ‘Steam Deck Playable’ games for a satisfyingly palindromic total of 5,005. Recent additions such as Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Apex Legends speak to how both new and old games are helping to bolster the appeal of the handheld gaming PC.

Fantastic as this milestone is, Valve still has a long way to go before it’s even close to covering the majority of games on its platform, with over 100,000 games available for Windows on Steam alone. Time will tell whether the company will ever be able to accomplish this lofty goal, but we remain hopeful.

Competing options like the GPD Win 4 could be a great alternative to those who’d prefer to pick up a Windows handheld, as its level of compatibility should be greater and it may be faster than the Steam Deck to boot.