Path of Exile 2 devs working on Steam Deck compatibility

Co-op ARPG Path of Exile 2 may not yet have a release date, but following a playable demo being present at Summer Games Fest, devs have confirmed that they are working on ensuring the game can be played on the Steam Deck with no issues whatsoever.

It’s no secret that the Steam Deck is one of the best handheld gaming PCs, and it makes perfect sense for the team at Grinding Gear Games to try to make Path of Exile 2 playable on Valve’s portable from day one.

News of this portable target comes from Noah Kupetsky at SteamDeckHQ, who tried the PC demo of Path of Exile 2 during Summer Games Fest and asked the question regarding Steam Deck compatibility. The team member they were talking to confirmed that the team is working on it, and in an ideal world the game will be playable on the handheld “without issue.”

This is great news for fans of the game who want to take their progress with them on the go, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the game is going to get full verification. We’ve seen it too often recently where great games, Ghost of Tsushima for example, fall short of receiving a Steam Deck Verified rating for minor issues.

Given the game’s fine detail when it comes to character skill progression and gear, the on-screen text is likely to prevent it from getting a Verified rating, just as it does with the original game, which currently has a Playable status on the Steam Deck.

Even if a text-size slider is included, Steam Deck compatibility is judged based on how the game boots and plays in default settings at either 800p or 720p. The text size from the original game would need to be increased as part of the default configuration for the game to earn a Steam Deck Verified rating.

