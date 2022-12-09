Latest Steam Deck Proton update fixes fan favourite games

Proton, the Linux-based software that grants the Steam Deck Windows compatibility, just got an update, and it features a bunch of fixes for fan-favourite games. It also adds a few new ones to Valve’s compatibility list, so you’ll be able to pop more of your library on the portable powerhouse.

If you have a Steam Deck, Proton 7.0-5 should be on your Steam download list. The patch doesn’t come with any tweaks to the best Steam Deck dock, so no changes or improvements to the handheld gaming PC’s desktop abilities, but it does focus on games.

As listed in Valve’s Github patch notes, the update improves a bucketload of games on the Steam Deck. For example, an issue in Batman: Arkham City GOTY that caused the game to launch in the background on the Steam Deck, has now been fixed. Likewise, Spider-Man Remastered has a had a fix with “displaying dialogue about outdated drivers on AMD systems.”

As well as improvements to Red Dead Redemption 2, Tekken 7, and Planet Zoo, which have also been experiencing crashing problems, the new version of Proton also adds compatibility for some other games. Rift, Unravel 2, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, plus several other lesser-known games should all now work with the update.

The Steam Deck continues to be a formidable force in the portable gaming PC arena, with updates inbound on a regular basis. Check out the Proton 7.0-5 changelog to see what other tweaks and fixes have been implemented for your favourite games.