Rockstar wants its games to run better on Steam Deck despite GTA Online debacle

In a fresh update for the Rockstar launcher, the studio behind the iconic Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption franchises is trying to make its games run better on Steam Deck. This is despite recently willfully removing compatibility for the online portion of GTA 5.

The Steam Deck is still the best handheld gaming PC on the market as an all-around package, and Rockstar will be aware of this situation given the popularity of its games, particularly Grand Theft Auto 5, on the handheld. It frequently features in the most-played games each month, but a recent update made GTA 5 Unsupported on Steam Deck.

This update comes from patch notes released on October 24, 2024, which state that “Improvements have been made to how titles are launched on Steam Deck.”

While the improvements are a welcome addition, it should be noted that if Rockstar wanted its games to truly run better on Valve’s handheld, it should explore removing the need for the launcher entirely, a decision recently taken by Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Steam Deck, which has Verified status.

This added support is also in direct contradiction with the addition of an anti-cheat that’s incompatible with Linux. It’s also been brought up that Rockstar still claims Steam is responsible for testing and optimizing its games for Steam Deck, and Rockstar is only to be contacted in the event that a game is listed as Verified yet doesn’t work.

This update could be signaling a change of heart, but in all likelihood, it means very little and it just looks like Rockstar covering all its bases, ensuring its games continue to sell to gamers who purchase titles exclusively based on Steam Deck ratings and performance.

As I highlighted recently when talking about how Battlefield 1 is now Unsupported on Steam Deck, the suspected number of monthly Steam users playing on a Deck is tiny, estimated at 1.5%, so Rockstar is unlikely to go out of its way to satiate such a small percentage of players.

