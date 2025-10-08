Upgrade your Steam Deck with this 1TB microSD card, now at its lowest ever price

If you're regularly having to delete game installs from your Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, or indeed any other handheld with a standard microSD slot, then you'll want to check out this new Amazon deal. The price of this 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSD card has just dropped to its lowest ever level on Amazon, meaning you can pick one up for just $76.47. Not only that, but it's not even a Prime Day offer, so anyone can take advantage of it, although you'll need to get in quick, as it's a limited-time deal.

Even now, the Steam Deck remains the firm favorite on our guide to buying the best gaming handheld, thanks to the ease of use provided by SteamOS, as well as the Steam Deck verification scheme. You can quickly find yourself running out of space on the Deck, though, particularly if you bought one of the early entry-level models with just 64GB of storage, and this 1TB SanDisk microSD card gives you an easy way to massively expand your Deck.

This isn't just any card, either. The SanDisk Extreme is listed on our guide to buying the best Steam Deck microSD card as our favorite high-speed card, thanks to its comparatively high peak read speed of up to 190MB/s. However, it's worth noting that you won't see these speeds in the deck, as its reader is limited to the maximum UHS-I speed of 104MB/s. At this super-low price, though, you may as well have the versatility of a fast card, and at least have the option of those higher speeds from a SanDisk card reader.

You can, of course, install a new SSD such as the TeamGroup MP44S in the deck and get even faster speeds, but using a microSD card offers a much easier way to expand your system without having to dismantle it or reinstall your OS. You simply need to pop your new card in the slot at the bottom of your Steam Deck and enjoy having loads more storage space.

If you want to take advantage of this deal, you just need to click on this link here to grab a 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSD card for just $76.47 in the US, while UK users can pick it up from this link here for £75.99, although UK buyers will need to be Prime members to access this deal.

