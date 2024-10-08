Save $60 on a 1.5TB microSD and never worry about your Steam Deck storage again

If you’re looking for a great microSD deal to boost your Steam Deck storage, this SanDisk Ultra 1.5TB card is the perfect solution. As the largest capacity microSD currently available to buy, this card usually costs $149.99, but this Prime Day Deal drops it to $89.29, which is just $1.30 shy of its lowest-ever price.

On paper, the SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra is one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck not only because of its huge capacity, but because it clears the max read and write speeds that the Steam Deck can achieve, but not by so much that you end up spending too much on wasted speed.

To put this deal in perspective, it’s worth noting that there are some 1TB microSD cards with Prime Day deals that are less than $5 cheaper despite the difference in storage capacity; take this 1TB Zelda-branded card for example.

Likewise, this Amazon Basics 1TB microSD is priced at $76.49 and is only able to hit speeds up to 100MB/s, further cementing the value of this SanDisk deal that gets you a 150MB/s, 1.5TB card for under $90.

1TB microSD cards are a dime a dozen now, but 1.5TB cards are still relatively rare, with only a few providers making them, and even fewer with speeds capable of beating the up to 150MB/s read and write speeds of the SanDisk Ultra. With this new card, you would be able to store ten whole copies of Baldur’s Gate 3 on your Steam Deck, or more reasonably, countless incredible indie games like the ones found in this Twin Stick Humble Bundle.

It’s not just great for Steam Decks though, as the Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and even the Nintendo Switch would all benefit from having such a huge storage boost and this microSD is compatible with them all.

Amazon Prime Day is all about deals exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but if you’re not yet a member, you’re in luck, as we can offer one free month of Amazon Prime if you follow this link.

For more PC gaming Prime Day deals, you can check out our hub where we track all the biggest and best savings across a range of gaming goods.