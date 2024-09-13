Valve has just handed out a hefty 25% discount to select models of its Steam Deck, in a move that sees the Steam Deck LCD 512GB actually become cheaper to buy brand new than via Valve’s certified refurb options. This Steam Deck sale only lasts until September 26th or until stock runs out, though, so you’ll have to be quick to grab a bargain.

As the undisputed king of the best handheld gaming PC crown, the Steam Deck is hugely coveted and seldom available at anything below the price Valve sets for it, outside of shopping on the likes of Ebay. However, this latest discount means you can grab a Steam Deck LCD for as little as $296.65.

As you might expect, this ultra low price applies to the baby of the Steam Deck family, the Steam Deck LCD 64GB. This model is slightly hamstrung by having such a small amount of internal space, but it can easily be bolstered by adding one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck. Plus, so long as you’re happy to uninstall larger AAA games as you finish playing them – or you just stick to smaller games – it’s enough to get you started.

Notably, though, the sale on this version of the handheld console doesn’t get you the biggest discount. With a normal price of $349, this discount is only a 15% drop. Instead, it’s the old granddaddy of the family that gets the big price drop.

The Steam Deck LCD 512GB has 25% wiped off its price right now, dropping it from $449 to just $336.75. That’s a huge saving, whichever way you look at it, and really puts the price of a lot of Windows-based handhelds into perspective. The Asus ROG Ally X is brilliant but it costs $799.99!

Sadly, none of the Steam Deck OLED models are currently for sale, and in fact none are available on Valve’s Steam Deck refurb program either, so you’ll still have to pay full price for those, again unless you resort to Ebay. Speaking of refurbs, though, the discounts above mean the Steam Deck LCD 512GB is actually $14 cheaper than an equivalent refurb unit at the moment.

To grab one of these discounted Steam Decks, just head on over to Valve’s official shop where you’ll find the discounted products listed, at least while stocks last.

For some guidance on which games to go for to make the most of your new purchase, check out our best Steam Deck games guide that includes a long list of games that are not only compatible with the device but really make the most of its handheld form factor.