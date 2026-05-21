New SteamOS update finally fixes one of the Steam Deck's most irritating bugs

Valve has just released the latest beta version of SteamOS that brings with it a massive list of bug fixes and tweaks to the Steam Deck's operating system, including patching one of the more irritating issues we've encountered with the Steam Deck OLED. SteamOS 3.8.5 Beta: Second Clutch isn't just for Steam Deck users, though, as it also includes changes for other devices that run the software, including the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go ranges of gaming handhelds.

It's the fix for the best gaming handheld of all, though, that caught our eye in this release. If you've ever encountered the issue where rebooting your Steam Deck OLED results in the speakers not working until you reboot again, this update is for you.

Other fixes noted for this 3.8.5 Beta release include improvements to video memory management when using the software on systems with discrete GPUs (i.e. the setup we believe will feature in the Steam Machine, and as opposed to the integrated GPUs used in most gaming handhelds) and a fix for a bug in Desktop Mode where apps would sometimes not be remembered "when using the 'Return to Gaming Mode' shortcut to logout."

Valve also notes that "even more stability and security updates" are featured in this update, along with a fix for the Asus ROG Ally. It addressed an issue where controls could misbehave after resuming from suspend.

That's actually it for the new fixes in this very latest beta version of SteamOS. However, Valve also lists all the many fixes included in the 3.8.4 Beta release that came before this one, and which aren't yet included in the non-beta version of the OS, which is version 3.7.25. The full list of changes can be found here.

Some of these changes include fixing an issue with WiFi performance degradation that would previously require a reboot to be resolved, solving a problem with "excessive trackpad sensitivity" on some Steam Deck models, and, perhaps most notably, "Initial support for upcoming Steam Machine hardware" and "support for waking from sleep via connected Steam Controller."

The mention of the Steam Machine gives hope that the Steam Machine release date is sooner rather than later, although there has been remarkably little in the way of leaks regarding that launch, following a Steam Machine shipment rumor a couple of weeks ago.

As for the Steam Controller, in case you've been living under a rock, that device launched a few weeks ago and has proved a smash hit success, with Steam Controller stock immediately selling out. My Steam Controller review details just why it's such a desirable addition to your gaming PC, despite its premium $99 price.

If you want to get the SteamOS 3.8.5 Beta update, you'll have to opt into the beta release channel, which you can do by going to Settings > System > System Update Channel.