Steam Deck OS on the Asus ROG Ally looking ever more likely thanks to new update

There’s a new Steam Deck SteamOS release available to download, and among the numerous bug fixes and other tweaks included in the update, there are also some exciting hints at what could be in the future for SteamOS. That’s because there’s a mention in the release notes of the latest version of added support for “extra ROG Ally keys” and “Asus ROG Raikiri Pro controller.”

While this is hardly smoking gun levels of evidence, it adds to previous rumors we’ve seen where updates have included mentions of SteamOS support for consoles other than the Steam Deck. With the use of this custom Linux OS being one of the key reasons why the Steam Deck OLED retains its place as the best handheld gaming PC, its availability on other devices could put a whole new spin on the gaming handheld landscape.

Back to the release notes for SteamOS 3.6.19, and the full list of new features and fixes is so extensive that we’ll leave it to Valve to display the whole lot, but we’ve picked out some highlights.

The really interesting part is the inclusion of these new Asus inputs and controls, which could hint at what the future gaming handheld landscape has in store. Although the Input section of the release notes also includes added support for the Machenike G5 Pro controller and notes fixes for DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers, it’s the added support for extra ROG Ally keys and Asus ROG Raikiri Pro controllers that has powerful implications.

The actual release of this support follows previous rumors and outright admission from Valve that SteamOS ROG Ally support was in the works, along with a mention of VRR support for the Ally in a previous update. This latest update is the strongest hint so far, though, that a fully supported release could be arriving soon, though this still isn’t a guarantee that there will be an easy one-button SteamOS option for Ally users any time soon. The process of installing the OS could well still involve side-loading and dual-booting SteamOS with Windows.

What we know for sure, though, is that if SteamOS does arrive for the likes of the ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go, it puts a completely different spin on the gaming handheld landscape. With those more recent devices having much more powerful processors and larger, higher resolution screens, the Steam Deck could quite easily find itself a distant also-ran, although Valve’s continued low pricing for the Steam Deck will no doubt continue to make it a tempting option for many.

There are some other notable changes in the latest release too. One is it updates the Linux kernel to version 6.5 and a more recent Arch Linux base. This should “improve hardware compatibility, system performance, security, and overall system stability.” Also helping on the general performance improvement front is a move to Mesa 24.1 for the graphics driver.

A host of other general fixes include improving microSD compatibility, Wi-Fi 7 support, recovery from failed game installations, and much more. A memory leak specific to the Steam Deck OLED has also been plugged.

Display uniformity, color balance, and gamma have all been improved for a variety of conditions, while there’s also a refresh change fix for OLED Limited Edition models. A potentially crucial fix for some users will be improved pairing with Apple AirPods.

Whichever gaming handheld you decide to get, check out our best Steam Deck games list to find the finest titles to download.