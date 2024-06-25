Valve starts Steam Summer Sale early with 15% off some Steam Decks

Celebrate summer in style by grabbing yourself a special price on the king of gaming handhelds, the Steam Deck. Valve has knocked 15% off the price of two of its Steam Deck LCD models, meaning you can get in on the portable gaming action for less than ever before just in time for your summer holidays.

Despite still being comfortably the least powerful of the main portable gaming options, the Steam Deck still reigns supreme as the best handheld gaming PC thanks to its ease of use and vast library of compatible games. The Steam Deck OLED might still be the most desirable version but the Steam Deck LCD is nevertheless a great option, especially at these new low prices.

The Steam Deck LCD 64GB normally costs $349 but today will set you back just $296.65, which is a full $100 less than its original MSRP. You’ll need to grab yourself one of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck to get the most from the small capacity of this model, but these are available cheaply and the 64GB size is enough to get started with plenty of smaller non-AAA games.

As for the Steam Deck LCD 512GB, its current normal price is $449 but it’s now just $381.65 – over $250 lower than it used to be. That’s enough capacity to ensure you won’t need to uninstall any games for a long time too.

Interestingly, the Steam Deck LCD 256GB isn’t included in this discount and remains at $399, suggesting it’s the most popular variant of the LCD models with less surplus stock available. That would make sense as it nicely balances having a considerably lower price than the Steam Deck OLED while still having enough capacity that many gamers will find they almost never need to worry about uninstalling games or expanding storage.

For those unfamiliar, the Steam Deck LCD is the original version of the Steam Deck, with the newer Steam Deck OLED swapping the 7-inch LCD screen of the original for a 7.4-inch OLED panel, though with the same resolution. The newer model also has a slightly larger 50Whr battery (compared to 40Whr) resulting in between 3-12 hours battery life rather than 2-8 hours. However, the CPU and GPU of the OLED is the same as the LCD so the gaming performance is the same.

The Summer Sale Steam Deck LCD discount runs until July 11th, 10 am PDT. That’s the same end date as the overarching Steam Summer Sale, which sees widespread discounts across Steam’s vast range of games, but the game Summer Sale doesn’t start until June 27th.