Steam Deck survey suggests devs are unsure about its future

The Steam Deck is one of the best gaming PC options for on-the-go players, but a recent survey sheds doubt on the handheld’s longevity. While many developers think Valve’s portable is on the path to glory, nearly half aren’t sure about its future.

As Valve makes plans for the Steam Deck 2, any misgivings with the current models will hopefully be tended to. A lot of users, especially in the PC gaming community, have been praising the machine, but it’s certainly not without its flaws. As PC specs increase (looking at you, Forspoken system requirements) it’s possible the Deck could end up out of its depth – a concern that’s perhaps shared within the developer community.

The recent survey from the Game Developers Conference investigates the state of the games industry for 2022, with specifics question relating to the Steam Deck. When asked whether the device had any long-term future as a viable game platform, the results revealed that while 36% say “yes” and only 17% say “no,” a majority of the respondents (47% to be precise) claim they are unsure.



Image source: GDC

Other questions relate to the Steam Deck’s impact on the industry, with suggestions that it’s “good, but not revolutionary” or only has surface-level potential. One response sticks out by simply saying “I don’t know what that is,” implying that they aren’t aware of the handheld. Strange comment, right? As unlikely as it seems, it’s possible some devs aren’t actually familiar with the Deck or its capabilities – something that in turn raises questions about the survey’s validity.

Time will tell whether Valve’s handheld has a viable future, but those of you who have a Deck will have your own thoughts. It could have performance issues down the line with its current APU and memory so may not be future-proof, but with access to thousands of PC games, as well as TV connectivity through the best Steam Deck dock, it’s proving to be a winner for a lot of people.