Vampire Survivors snags Steam Deck top 20 spot yet again

Valve just revealed the top Steam Deck games for the month of April, and Vampire Survivors once again reigns supreme. Other PC game favourites like Elden Ring are also sitting pretty at the top, but handheld enthusiasts are evidently sinking their teeth into newer releases on the go too.

Vampire Survivors is arguably one of the best Steam Deck games out there, and as you may have guessed, this isn’t the roguelike’s first time at the ‘most-played’ top. In fact, the survival game seems to have a knack for winning portable players over, as it has held dominion over the handheld list multiple times already.

Here are the top Steam Deck games for April 2023:

Vampire Survivors

Elden Ring

Hogwarts Legacy

Stardew Valley

Resident Evil 4

Red Dead Redemption 2

Grand Theft Auto V

Cyberpunk 2077

Dredge

Hades

No Man’s Sky

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Brotato

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

MONSTER HUNTER RISE

Fallout 4

Slay the Spire

Persona 5 Royal

Dead Cells

It’s easy to see why Vampire Survivors is considered ‘Great on Deck’, as the shoot-em-up doesn’t make the handheld sweat. That Steam Deck Verified badge pinned to its cloak also provides a level of portable reassurance, meaning you won’t have to worry about workarounds or weird bugs haunting the experience.

All that aside, its addictive gameplay loop will put you in a Dracula-style trace if you let it, and developer Ponicle dropped fresh Vampire Survivors DLC alongside its latest update last month. That could partially explain why the shooter is now sitting at the top yet again, but newcomers are encroaching on the roguelike romp.

As you can see above, Resident Evil 4 Remake is sitting pretty far up Valve’s list, which makes sense given that it managed to creep onto the top Steam Deck games for March. It also feels right to give Dredge a shout-out, as the Lovecraftian fishing game is clearly winning portable players over with its gorgeous cell-shaded visuals and ominous (yet somehow cosy) vibes.

We’ll check back in once Valve shares its top Steam Deck games for May 2023, as new releases like Star Wars Jedi Survivor and Arkane’s latest FPS game could end up on the list. That said, players are already having a rough time with Star Wars Jedi Survivor on PC, and our Redfall review outlines why the shooter falls short.

Already got your favourite games installed? Why not turn your attention to our best Steam Deck accessories list, as our add-on suggestions will help you put together the perfect portable setup.