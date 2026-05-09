Steam Machine release window, specs, and price estimate

Find out everything you need to know about the Steam Machine with our comprehensive guide to arguably the biggest gaming PC hardware launch of 2026. The Steam Machine is set to revolutionize the living room gaming space, thanks to Valve creating an incredibly compact console-like system that you'll be able to game on from the comfort of your couch.

If you're just getting started on Valve hardware then be sure to check out our Steam Controller review to see what they just shipped, and Steam Deck review too. Combining the best of that kit and and SteamOS, the Steam Machine should make it easier than ever to play your Steam game library without needing to fire up your main gaming PC or resort to using a keyboard and mouse. What's more, the Steam Machine is expected to be reasonably priced and offer up 4k-capable gaming performance, making it likely to be the best gaming PC in its class. Read on below to find out everything we know so far about it.

Steam Machine specs

These are the Steam Machine specs:

Steam Machine specs CPU Semi-custom AMD Zen 4 six-core/12-thread (up to 4.8 GHz, 30W TDP) GPU Semi-Custom AMD RDNA 3 28CUs (2.45GHz max sustained clock, 110W TDP) RAM 16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM Storage 512GB NVMe SSD or 2TB NVMe SSD Networking 2×2 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, integrated 2.4GHz Steam Controller wireless adapter, gigabit Ethernet Ports Rear: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB-A 2.0, 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

Front: 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 Extras 17 individually addressable RGB LEDs for system status and customizability Dimensions (WxDxH) 156 x 162.4 x 152mm Weight 2.6 kg / 5.7lbs

Steam Machine size

The most remarkable spec of the Steam Machine is its size. Measuring just 152mm tall (148mm without feet), 162.4mm deep, and 156mm wide, it's a fraction of the size of even most small form factor gaming PCs, let alone typical full-size systems. For comparison, the likes of the hugely popular Fractal Design Terra mini-ITX case measures 343 x 153 x 218mm, while a typical ATX case like the NZXT H6 Flow measures 287 x 415 x 435mm.

This incredibly compact size means the Steam Machine can easily sit unobtrusively on a desk - no need to hide your PC under it - alongside a work laptop, for instance. Or, it can nestle in amongst your PS5, Xbox Series X, and AV equipment next to your TV.

Steam Machine Graphics

This size does come with some compromises, though. Yes, not even Valve can fit an all-conquering RTX 5090 graphics card and AMD Ryzen 9850X3D CPU into a box of this size. Instead, the Steam Machine relies on semi-custom AMD chips for its gaming horsepower. The company hasn't explicitly said whether these are separate CPU and GPU chips, or whether they are integrated into a single APU like on the Steam Deck. However, what we do know is they have much lower specs than truly top-tier gaming PCs.

The CPU uses AMD's older Zen 4 architecture, rather than its latest Zen 5 design, which is a significant upgrade over the Steam Deck's even older Zen 2 design, but still means the Steam Machine is, again, not truly cutting edge. The chip also has just six cores, rather than the eight you'll find on a chip like the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, putting it on par with the Ryzen 5 7600X.

These cores can handle two app threads at once, though, so the chip appears to SteamOS as though it has 12 cores. It also runs at up to 4.8GHz, which is much faster than the 3.5GHz limit of the four-core CPU in the Steam Deck.

As for the GPU, this is again based on an older AMD architecture, RDNA 3, rather than the RDNA 4 design used in the company's latest graphics card, such as the RX 9700 XT. Again, though, it's much newer than the one in the Steam Deck, which uses the RDNA2 architecture.

What's more, this GPU has far more compute units (CUs) than that of the Steam Deck. It has 28 CUs compared to the Deck's eight CUs. Along with a much higher peak clock speed of 2.45GHz and a total power envelope of 110W (compared to the Deck's 15W), this is altogether a far more powerful unit.

For comparisons to a desktop graphics card, the Steam Machine's GPU is close to the spec of the RX 7600. That card also uses RDNA 3 but has 32 CUs. Meanwhile, the laptop RX 7600M has the same 28CUs as the Steam Machine, and that chip typically can hit around 60-100fps in mode games running at 1080p.

Steam Machine performance

Here lies the crux of the expected performance of the Steam Machine. Its GPU simply won't have the power for native 4k gaming in any but the most graphically basic games. Instead, by Valve's own admission, the system will be relying on AMD's FSR upscaling to hit 60fps at 4k.

In general, we've not been that impressed by AMD FSR upscaling, and certainly would be wary of using it to try and play faster-paced games at 4k upscaled from 1080p when using a mouse and keyboard and a conventional gaming monitor. However, for use on a TV and when relying on the more forgiving inputs of a controller, it should mean acceptable performance.

As for other aspects of the Steam Machine's specs, it's set to ship with 16GB of RAM and have a dedicated 8GB of VRAM, both of which should be adequate for running most modern games. There has been a lot of talk recently about graphics cards with only 8GB of VRAM being performance-limited in modern games, but SteamOS is far more efficient than Windows, so we don't foresee this being an issue for the Steam Machine.

In terms of IO, you'll get one DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.0, two USB-A 2.0, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, and a gigabit Ethernet port on the back, plus there are two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports on the front.

Livening up the otherwise simple black box is a lighting strip on the front edge, which has 17 individually addressable RGB LEDs "for system status and customizability." You can also swap the front panel for other funky designs, plus, of course, many companies have already developed skins for the Steam Machine, such as those by Dbrand. Oh, and how could we forget the Dbrand case that makes the Steam Machine look like a companion cube.

Steam Machine release window

Valve hasn't committed to a firm Steam Machine release date yet, but when it announced the Gabe cube (as it affectionately became known - after Valve's founder Gabe Newell), it did suggest an "early 2026" launch window for the trio of its new Steam Controller, the Machine, and the Steam Frame. That only leaves around seven weeks before it misses that window.

However, it's possible that with the Steam Controller having already launched in early 2026, Valve will allow itself to suggest that it has delivered on its promise. After all, it's all in the phrasing. "Set to begin shipping in early 2026, all three devices are designed for players to get even more out of their Steam library," was how the company originally put it.

What is proving to be a challenge for Valve is the current memory price crisis. The company announced the Steam Machine in November last year, just as memory prices were starting to rise. Cut to six months later, and DDR5 memory has quadrupled in price. As such, it's possible Valve will try to wait as long as possible for launch, in the hope that memory prices will fall sooner rather than later.

Steam Machine price estimate

Given the situation with memory prices outlined above, it's currently anyone's guess as to the final Steam Machine price. When first announced, there was an expectation that Valve could be as competitive with its pricing as it was with the Steam Deck. There was talk of a sub-$500 price from some, and generally hope that it could compete with the $600-$650 price of a PS5.

However, in the current pricing climate, expectations have shifted towards a more realistic target price of at least getting below the $1,000 mark. If Valve can hit $799, $899, or even $999, it's still offering a decent value system overall, and it'll avoid that dreaded fourth digit.

For comparison, a typical pre-built gaming PC with an RX 7600 and 16GB of RAM costs in the region of $900-$1200, depending on a few factors, including the amount of SSD storage. Given that the Steam Machine is set to ship in 512GB and 2TB versions, that means we could be looking at a $799 price for the 512GB model and a $999 price for the 2TB version, as Valve is likely to be saving money by buying in huge volumes and not having to pay for Windows licenses.

That's all you need to know! Now follow PCGamesN for updates on the countdown to launch.