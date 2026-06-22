The Steam Machine's price has finally been revealed, and it's not cheap

After months of waiting and speculation, Valve has finally revealed the price of the Steam Machine. The cheapest option, a 512GB version, comes in at $1049, but it doesn't come with a controller. Of course, this is a lot more than most potential buyers were hoping, even after the Steam Deck prices went up recently. How it'll sell, only time will tell, but you can sign up now to register your interest.

There are four different options when buying the Steam Machine: a 512 GB version and a 2TB version, with or without a Steam controller. The four options and their prices are:

512GB model without a controller - $1,049 / £879

512GB model with a Steam Controller - $1,128 / £938

2TB model without a controller - $1,349 / £1,149

2TB model with a Steam Controller for $1,428 / £1,208

Yes, it's a lot for a Steam console, but the prices are somewhat to be expected. Valve increased the Steam Deck's price by 40% just last month, seeing the handheld jump from $549 to $789. It seems like the Steam Machine has suffered a similar fate, with parts becoming more and more costly on Valve's end.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Valve engineer Yazan Aldehayyat said that the price is "significantly more" than was initially planned. "It's hard because I don't think we ever really had an official price or anything like that - I think we had some ideas - but it's really difficult to quantify it," he said.

If you're still weighing up whether to buy a Steam Machine, the specs for the 512 GB model are as follows:

CPU: Semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C / 12T

GPU: Semi-custom AMD RDNA3 28CUs

16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM

512GB NVMe SSD, microSD card slot

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit ethernet

Integrated Steam Controller wireless adapter

Small form factor, ~6 inch cube

SteamOS 3

If you're looking to buy or pre-order the box, you need to join the interest list any time before June 25th at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST. According to Steam's listing page for the cube, "On that date, the list will be closed and randomized, and you will receive an email with your results shortly after."