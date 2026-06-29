Steam Machine reservations are already being resold on Ebay for up to $2900

Valve tried its best with the Steam Machine launch, but not even a randomized queue and limit of one device per buyer has stopped the mini gaming PC from falling victim to scalpers. Several of those lucky enough to obtain a Steam Machine reservation slot have already taken to the likes of Ebay to resell their units for prices as high as double that of the device itself.

In one example, a 2TB Steam Machine with a controller is listed for $2,899.99, just over double its official $1,428 price. With many considering the Steam Machine price to already be far higher than they hoped, these listings put further strain buyers that can't wait for the next restock.

In a couple of examples spotted by Videocardz.com, two 2TB Steam Machines with controllers were apparently listed for $2,899.99 and $2,700, while we've spotted a still-live listing for a 512GB Steam Machine without a controller being sold for $1,800.

These Steam Machine reservation listings are essentially a promise that the seller will pass on the device to the buyer once they have the product in hand. Technically, they are legal on Ebay, so long as the listing makes it clear in the title and description that the product isn't in-hand, which most of the listings spotted so far have done.

We saw similar reselling of as-yet-not-obtained devices following the Steam Controller launch. However, Valve initially allowed buyers to order two Steam Controllers at once, making the option of buying two controllers then selling one a much more tempting option.

Also, with those devices costing a-not-exactly-budget, but reasonable value $99, the $200 to $300 price range seen for resold units was a much more affordable one that likely tempted many buyers. However, the Steam Machine is a much more expensive device, with prices starting at $1,049, so paying double that is simply not going to be an option for even the keenest Valve hardware fans.

Those who didn't get a Steam Machine purchase slot on the original randomized reservation list may still be able to buy direct from Valve, avoiding having to pay scalper prices or wait many months for fresh stock. I missed out on that first run, and the email I received from Valve notes that, "As we work our way through the reservation queue, some customers may cancel their reservations. If that happens, you may be moved into the reservation queue, and you'll be notified via email that you have a reservation after all."

All this leaves me very intrigued to see how the launch for Valve's upcoming VR headset, the Steam Frame, goes. Is there enough latent demand for fresh VR hardware - and anything made by Valve - that there will be a frenzy for that device too, or are there simply too many other great options now available for VR enthusiasts? The best VR headsets already comfortably surpass its capabilities, are SteamVR compatible, and have been out for a long time. Time will tell.