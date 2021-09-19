Steam Next Fest October will let you try No Man’s Sky dev’s latest game

We already knew that Steam Next Fest would be returning next month, now we know exactly when and what games will be highlighting Steam’s latest festival of timed demos – the most notable being the chance to try out the latest from the creators of No Man’s Sky, The Last Campfire, and a new Starship Troopers game.

If you don’t know Steam Next Fest, it’s Steam’s regular celebration of upcoming PC games that was previously known as the Steam Game Festival. The most recent event in June rebranded the festival into its current moniker, but it still remains a chance to try out demos for interesting new games on Steam – although only during the event itself.

The latest Steam Next Fest kicks off on October 1 and starts at 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EDT / 18:00 BST, then will run until October 7. Any Steam user can download preview versions and demos of any game that’s part of the event during this time and play them until the event’s up.

As IGN reports, The Last Campfire from No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games will be playable for free – after appearing on Steam a year after it debuted exclusively on the Epic Games Store. Other welcome games that’ll be playable include RTS Starship Troopers: Terran Command – which has been delayed multiple times but still seems on track for this year – and the latest game from the creator of the terrifying Pony Island, Inscryption.

Here are all the Steam Next Fest October games revealed so far:

The Last Campfire (Hello Games)

Starship Troopers: Terran Command (The Artistocrats)

Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)

Airhead (Octato Games)

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy (Ludomotion)

ANNO:Mutationem (Thinking Stars)

Biwar Legend of Dragon Slayer (Devata Game Production)

Mahokenshi (Game Source Studio)

Decoherence (Efecto Studios)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)

Negative Nancy (FEED)

Life of Delta (Airo Games)

Itorah (Grimbart Tales)

Steam Next Fest kicks off October 1. In the meantime, there are already plenty of great games available for free on Steam, so give some of them a try while you’re waiting.