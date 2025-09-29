10 games to grab during the Steam Autumn Sale 2025

If your backlog wasn't already groaning under the weight of dozens of unplayed but revered games, then the last few months probably haven't helped things. This year's slate of newcomers is astounding, with what already looks like one of the most stacked Game of the Year battles ever. There's only one thing that can worsen your sense of backlog panic - a new Steam sale. Yes, the Steam Autumn Sale is now under way, with Valve knocking dollars off of some of 2025's biggest and best PC games, as well as thousands more from years gone by.

If you've got a shortlist of games you've been wanting to pick up on the cheap, now's the time to go and check their Steam pages to see if they're featured. But for those of you wanting to find some surprises buried within the Autumn Sale, this is the place to be. I've sifted through the mountain of deals to pick out my top ten, based on the juiciness of the discount, the S-tier quality of the game, its current relevancy, or in some cases, all three at once.

Blue Prince (25% off)

Let's kick things off with a real bang - my personal leader in this year's GOTY race, Blue Prince. Sure, Silksong and Hades 2 1.0 have just arrived with great fanfare. Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (currently 10% off in the sale, by the way) is a masterpiece. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 sets the bar for RPG depth and immersion. But Blue Prince has stolen my heart. Its roguelike puzzling is totally addictive - challenging, tantalizing, surprising, and in the end, rewarding. Layered beneath the gameplay is an unexpectedly gripping narrative and, if you pay close enough attention, some brilliant world building too. I didn't get to write our Blue Prince review, but if I had, our glowing 9/10 score would've probably been a dazzling 10. If that's not enough to convince you to play it, the 25% discount it's just been given drops it down to its lowest price ever on Steam - just $22.49 / £18.74.

Dune Awakening (20% off)

Next up, another of 2025's biggest new games, Dune Awakening. There have been valiant attempts before, but this feels like the engrossing and expansive kind of game the Dune franchise has always deserved. An MMO-inspired survival game, you are dropped into Arrakis with dozens of other players and tasked with harvesting and transporting spice, while also attempting not to succumb to other players or the harsh elements. To survive, you'll need to strategically build bases that can withstand enemy attacks, craft weapons and vehicles (yes, that includes ornithopters), and perhaps even forge valuable allegiances. The Autumn Sale knocks 20% off of Dune Awakening, lowering the price down to $39.99 / £33.59 - if you love Dune, challenging survival games, or both, that'll likely be money well spent.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 (50% off)

Despite only just turning a year old and establishing itself firmly as one of the best co-op games of recent times, Space Marine 2 is, somehow, half price right now in the Steam Autumn Sale. Wild. While I appreciate that those unfamiliar with the universe may be put off by the Warhammer 40k moniker, I can assure that this meaty third-person shooter is an absolute riot, even if you can't tell a Termagant from a Trygon. An excellent campaign, plenty of PvE modes, and competitive experiences await you and any pals you want to bring along for the ride. Space Marine 2 is stuffed with loads of additional post-launch modes, maps, weapons, and armor sets, already, but developer Saber Interactive has confirmed a second year of content is on the way, so there's a lot more to come. With its 50% discount, you can get it for just $29.99 / £27.49.

Anno 1800 (90% off)

A whopping discount here for an excellent city builder, just in time for its highly anticipated sequel. Ubisoft's long-running Anno series will soon be heading to an era unexplored when Anno 117 arrives (and judging by what I played at Gamescom this year, it'll be rather good), so to get you in the mood, why not grab its predecessor for just five bucks? Anno 1800 lets you create sprawling cities and thriving civilizations in the Industrial Revolution. There are swathes of beautifully detailed, historically accurate building types to construct and plenty of resources and industries to focus on. Whether you're a strategy game fan wanting to challenge yourself, or you just want to sit back and relax without restrictions and create your dream 19th century city, the choice is yours.

Roadcraft (25% off)

Like Blue Prince, another great new game from this year has just hit its lowest ever price on Steam thanks to a 25% discount. Roadcraft, however, scratches a rather different itch. Created by the same folks that made Snowrunner and Mudrunner, Roadcraft is one of the most realistic, intricate, yet satisfying games around. You essentially own a company that specializes in rebuilding vital infrastructure in the wake of natural disasters. Using a fleet of machinery that includes everything from trucks, to cranes, to bulldozers, you must clear, coordinate, repair, and construct across a range of scenarios. It may not be for everyone, but if clicks with you (as it did with Ed, who penned our 9/10 Roadcraft review) then its current price of $29.99 / £26.24 is more than worth it.

Code Vein (90% off)

Widely dubbed 'anime Dark Souls,' Code Vein may not immediately strike you as a FromSoft-inspired game. But it most certainly is. Challenging melee-focused combat, intimidating bosses, open-world exploration, and a dark atmosphere await you in this Bandai Namco RPG. Code Vein doesn't force you into facing your foes alone, though - you can pick a partner to come with you on your travels, each with bespoke backstories and abilities. Not only is $5.99 / £3.99 a ridiculous price to pay for one of the best soulslikes to originate outside of FromSoft's walls, it's also a good time to give it a go, because its long-awaited sequel is on the horizon. Code Vein 2 makes some big swings with the addition of time travel and a flashy gold motorbike for traversal, but playing the first game will help you get familiar with its combat and its vibe before it launches in January.

Dredge (50% off)

When you envisage of the best horror games, you think of eerie, abandoned towns, demonic beings that love a jump scare, and some intense gore. What you don't think of is a quaint fishing village and a spluttering boat trawling for some mackerel. That's exactly how Dredge begins, before genuinely scaring the pants off you with Lovecraftian sea monsters and a hostile, distorted experience when you stay out on the ocean after sundown. It's one of my all-time favorite horror games, because it manages to get your heart pounding without resorting to your typical tropes and themes. Plus, it's a genuinely compelling and satisfying fishing sim at the same time, urging you to upgrade gear and explore new waters in the hunt for bigger, pricier, or rarer fish. With 50% off, this indie gem is just $12.49 / £10.99 - an absolute steal.

Atomfall (30% off)

Another of my favorites from this year, Atomfall was a really pleasant surprise from Rebellion, the folks behind the Sniper Elite series. Giving whiffs of Fallout, this first-person, post-apocalyptic survival RPG opts not to place you in some sprawling, devastated city. Instead, you'll be navigating the English countryside that surrounds a power station where an experiment went very, very wrong. It's your job to figure out what happened, who's responsible, and which of Atomfall's characters to side with. While it's outside of any GOTY conversations, it's still really enjoyable, and I'd recommend anyone that loves the vibe of Fallout to give it a spin, especially if it's 30% off… which it is.

Old World (90% off)

Civilization 7 has been a rather divisive entry into the historic strategy game series, and if you're in the 'underwhelmed' camp, here's an incredibly cheap alternative that may see a smile return to your face. 2022's Old World is still going on strong with fresh updates and expansions, offering a Civilization-esque experience that sees you build thriving empires on hex-based maps. A big difference though is that it puts a lot of weight on your character, who they forge alliances with, and who they chose to keep or bring into the family. Appeasing or even marrying members of rival kingdoms' nobility can bring bonuses to your own settlements. With a huge 90% discount, you can give Old World a spin for just $3.99 / £3.49.

Trepang 2 (60% off)

This final spot was almost taken by the brilliantly brutal Doom The Dark Ages (it's 33% off, if you're interested), but I'm going to take this time to highlight the underrated and often overlooked Trepang 2 instead. Slow-mo bullet time is one of the best videogame mechanics, and there are plenty of opportunities for that in Trepang 2, but most of the time you'll be sprinting and spraying your way through grim, dark levels thanks to the slick movement and gunplay. As you go, a more-than-sufficient amount of heavy metal will blast into your eardrums as you unravel a fairly decent storyline. It's a riot of an FPS game, and one that you should definitely grab for $11.99 / £9.99.

That's it for my Steam Autumn Sale roundup. From single-player games that'll keep you hooked for dozens of hours to multiplayer games you can jump into with friends, there's a bit of something for everyone here. However, that's just ten amazing discounts out of thousands - get trawling through Steam if you want to uncover even more gems.

