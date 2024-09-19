Here are some of the best rated Steam games that too few have played

There are some games it feels like literally everyone has played – or at least heard of. Half-Life. Portal. Left 4 Dead 2. Mafia. The list goes on, and on, and on. But despite their popularity and status as PC gaming icons, new data from SteamIDFinder shows that the videogames we call classics are largely sitting collecting dust in our Steam libraries and, quite honestly, I feel slightly called out right now.

Using numbers from SteamIDFinder‘s Steam user data pool, the team has compiled a list that proves some of the best PC games ever made are some of the least played. While military sims like ARMA: Cold War Assault and sprawling MMORPGs like Black Desert probably won’t shock you, there are some games on here that I wasn’t expecting.

First up are Portal and Portal 2. Stalwart puzzle games that redefined the genre, Portal 2 especially has to be one of my favorite games ever made. There’s the whole GLaDOS potato thing, singing turrets that only want you gone, and, of course, Wheatley. Voiced by comedic icon Stephen Merchant, Wheatley remains one of my favorite videogame characters ever created, and I have the ‘SPAAACCCEEE’ GIF ready to go at a moment’s notice. Portal only has 330,690 players and a Metacritic score of 90, while Portal 2 has score of 95 and a criminal 249,894 players – I’m not going to say you’ve all disappointed me, but…

Then, there’s various Half-Life games. Half-Life, Half-Life: Source, Half-Life 2 (Episode 1 and 2 included), Deathmatch, Blue Shift, and Opposing Force are all on the list, with the ever-iconic Half-Life 2 sitting at just 285,097 players. While it boasts 96 on Metacritic, overwhelmingly positive on Steam, and more awards than I care to count, it’s one of those games that seems to just sit and gather dust.

A lot of the games on SteamIDFinder’s list, however, are Valve games, with Left 4 Dead 1 and 2 (322,890 and 280,352 respectively), as well as Counter-Strike (281,635) and Counter-Strike: Source (267,158) making the cut. It’s worth noting that a lot of these have probably been picked up for free, or as part of myriad bundles over the years (Orange Box, anyone?), so their low player totals are hardly a result of poor quality.

If you’re looking to see which of these games you own at a glance, then why not check out SteamIDFinder’s Pile of Shame tool, which highlights games you’ve added to your library, but never played. Note that, in total, gamers across the globe have spent $19 billion on games they’ve never played, so expect to take some psychic damage from the results.

