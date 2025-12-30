Battlefield 6, Arc Raiders, and a surprising MMO are among Steam's best selling games of 2025

Valve has released the data about the best-selling games on Steam in 2025, as is tradition around this time of year. While the rest of us might be scooping gravy onto leftover turkey sandwiches or frantically scribbling some New Year's resolutions, Gabe Newell and the devs behind gaming's most popular storefront have got their calculators out to give us the definitive ranking of the year's best selling titles. While the likes of Battlefield 6 and Arc Raiders are hardly going to raise any eyebrows, there are a few surprise inclusions.

It's worth noting off the bat that this isn't a list of the most popular games on the platform. In fact, three of the top 12 games on the list have a 'mixed' rating on Steam. It's also nothing like our list of the best PC games. This is based purely on income generated. Dollars earned. Cash rolled in. You get the picture.

Valve ranks the games in a slightly unusual way, presumably to obfuscate actual sales figures which it may not be allowed to reveal. It ranks games in groups of 12, with the top 12 making up the 'platinum' tier, the next 12 the 'gold' tier, etc. Within these groups, however, the results are randomized. Even still, it paints an interesting picture of consumer spending habits.

There are a few obvious picks. Battlefield 6 and Arc Raiders both enjoyed hugely successful launches, and their microtransaction-laden monetization models have been proven to work wonders over the past decade. It's for similar reasons that EA FC 26 appears in the top 12.

The most surprising inclusion for me is that of Dune Awakening. I know a few people who purported it as one of the best MMOs of the year when it released, but to appear alongside 2025's biggest hitters is no small feat.

Indie games have done well, too. Hollow Knight: Silksong was one of the year's most-anticipated titles and didn't disappoint. Despite its low price point, it sold enough copies to reach Steam's top 12. The same could be said for surprise hit Schedule 1, which nobody would have predicted being in this position at this point last year.

Single-player games are represented, too, with Monster Hunter Wilds, The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remake, Civilization 7, and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 all making the list. Here's the full list of the top 12 best-selling games on Steam in 2025, in no particular order:

Dune Awakening

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Borderlands 4

EA FC 26

Monster Hunter Wilds

Arc Raiders

Schedule 1

Civilization 7

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring Nightreign

The 'gold' tier games ranked 13th to 24th include grand strategy hits Europa Universalis 5 and Anno 117: Pax Romana, as well as day one Game Pass titles Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Doom The Dark Ages.

If anything, this list has served to remind me of how many games I'm yet to play. While my Steam recap proved I play over twice as many new games as the average user (who comes in at just 14%), there's still a lot that pass you by. Maybe my new year's resolution should be to make a dent in that rising backlog.