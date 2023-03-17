Steam sale gives you basically every Bethesda game for less than $99

A fresh Steam sale means you can get basically every major game either developed or published by Bethesda for less than $99 USD (£81 GBP). Elder Scrolls, Doom, Wolfenstein, Fallout, Dishonored, Prey, Quake, Rage – you name it, it’s there for cheap. From shooters to RPG games, the Starfield maker has been involved with some of the biggest hits of the last two decades, and now its greatest works are available for a steal.

Essentially everything Bethesda has ever been involved in – even the much-maligned, but hilariously Mickey Rourke-voiceovered Rogue Warrior – is on sale. Here at PCGamesN, we’ve gone to the courtesy of curating the best of the best of Bethesda, in a neat compendium that totals precisely $97.14 USD (around £79.99 GBP). Here’s the full list:

Doom Eternal – $13.19 USD down from $39.99 USD (£11.54 GBP down from £29.99 GBP)

– $13.19 USD down from $39.99 USD (£11.54 GBP down from £29.99 GBP) Doom 2016 – $4.99 USD down from $19.99 USD (£3.99 GBP down from £15.99 GBP)

– $4.99 USD down from $19.99 USD (£3.99 GBP down from £15.99 GBP) Fallout 4 – $6.59 USD down from $19.99 USD (£5.27 GBP down from £15.99 GBP)

– $6.59 USD down from $19.99 USD (£5.27 GBP down from £15.99 GBP) Fallout 3 – $2.49 USD down from $9.99 USD (£1.99 GBP down from £7.99 GBP)

– $2.49 USD down from $9.99 USD (£1.99 GBP down from £7.99 GBP) Fallout New Vegas – $2.49 USD down from $9.99 USD (£1.99 GBP down from £7.99 GBP)

– $2.49 USD down from $9.99 USD (£1.99 GBP down from £7.99 GBP) Prey – $7.49 USD down from $29.99 USD (£6.24 GBP down from £24.99 GBP)

– $7.49 USD down from $29.99 USD (£6.24 GBP down from £24.99 GBP) Dishonored – $2.49 USD down from $9.99 USD (£1.99 GBP down from £7.99 GBP)

– $2.49 USD down from $9.99 USD (£1.99 GBP down from £7.99 GBP) Dishonored 2 – $5.99 USD down from $29.99 USD (£4.99 GBP down from £24.99 GBP)

– $5.99 USD down from $29.99 USD (£4.99 GBP down from £24.99 GBP) Skyrim Special Edition – $9.99 USD down from $39.99 USD (£8.74 GBP down from £34.99 GBP)

– $9.99 USD down from $39.99 USD (£8.74 GBP down from £34.99 GBP) The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion – $4.49 USD down from $14.99 USD (£3.89 GBP down from £12.99 GBP)

– $4.49 USD down from $14.99 USD (£3.89 GBP down from £12.99 GBP) The Elder Scrolls III Morrowind – $5.99 USD down from $14.99 USD (£5.19 GBP down from £12.99 GBP)

– $5.99 USD down from $14.99 USD (£5.19 GBP down from £12.99 GBP) Wolfenstein The New Order – $4.99 USD down from $19.99 USD (£3.74 GBP down from £14.99 GBP)

– $4.99 USD down from $19.99 USD (£3.74 GBP down from £14.99 GBP) Wolfenstein The New Colossus – $5.99 USD down from $39.99 USD (£3.74 GBP down from £24.99 GBP)

– $5.99 USD down from $39.99 USD (£3.74 GBP down from £24.99 GBP) Wolfenstein Youngblood – $5.99 USD down from $19.99 USD (£4.79 GBP from £15.99 GBP)

– $5.99 USD down from $19.99 USD (£4.79 GBP from £15.99 GBP) Rage – $3.99 USD down from $9.99 USD (£3.19 GBP down from £7.99 GBP)

– $3.99 USD down from $9.99 USD (£3.19 GBP down from £7.99 GBP) Rage 2 – $9.99 USD down from $39.99 USD (£8.74 GBP down from £34.99 GBP)

So that’s 16 games in total, spanning almost every major series in which Bethesda has been involved. It’s hard to pick a favourite here, but for sheer freedom and authentic RPG style, Fallout New Vegas – made by Obsidian, published by Bethesda – has to be my personal number one. I’d also recommend Rage, which seemed to go under the radar and get a pretty damp reception back in 2011, but has a lot of good sections alongside those great, weighty, id Tech 5 gun and body physics.

You can find the full Bethesda sale here. It runs from March 17 to March 23. Alternatively, check out the wider Steam spring sale, which also starts and ends on the same dates.

You might also want to scoop some of the best free Steam games, or, if you’re a big Bethesda fan, get the lowdown on the Starfield release date, which is expected to follow after a big new gameplay reveal for the expansive space game.