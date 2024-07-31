As a devoted Steam shopper, there’s nothing I love more than a solid bargain, even if I have an intimidating backlog already. Today feels like my lucky day, as the incredible indie roguelike Loop Hero as well as strategy icon Frostpunk go on sale for record-low prices.

Head over to the Steam store and you’ll find Loop Hero, the hit 2021 roguelike for just $3.74/£3.19, a whopping 75% discount that also represents a new historical low. Be warned though, this offer ends on Monday, August 5, so don’t miss it if you’re intrigued.

You can find out more in our Loop Hero review, but we praised the indie for its refreshing twist on RPG ideas, including a unique deck of mystical cards to place enemies and objects as you explore each dungeon. While many would argue it’s well worth the full asking price, you can’t argue with such a bargain. Plus, taking up just 300mb, you can start playing it in seconds.

You can also get the Portal-esque puzzler Viewfinder for a tasty all-time low price until Thursday, August 1. Coming in at just $14.99/£11.99 with 40% off, now is your best chance yet to try your problem-solving skills in this mind-bending puzzle game that plays with perspective. Taking home a BAFTA Games Award, you know it’s worth trying out.

With a much darker tone, the unique survival game Frostpunk is also available for a record-low price until Wednesday, August 7, ahead of the Frostpunk 2 release date later this year. This brutal and brilliant strategy game will test your resolve as you guide your struggling settlement through hard weather and scarce resources. Though the anticipated sequel is set to offer several improvements, it’s a great way to get into the series.

Last but by no means least is Death Road to Canada, another roguelike, which you can pick up for a tasty $3.74/£2.74 at 75% off until Monday, August 5. Strap in as you control a car full of survivors to explore cities, find even more allies, and fight back against the zombie horde. It’s arguably one of the best indie games of the past decade, especially if you’re in the mood for some charming pixelated hack ‘n’ slash action.

Got some money to burn? Find out when the next Steam sale is to add even more games to your library that you’d inevitably never play, whether it’s one of the best FPS games or open-world games.

