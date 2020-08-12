Lots of free Steam game demos coming in new Game Festival event

Valve is planning another Steam Game Festival, this time an Autumn Edition, according to journalist and presenter Geoff Keighley.

The festival will kick off on October 7 and run through October 13, Keighley says, offering “another chance to play free previews of upcoming games“. Valve is yet to mention the event publicly, though Keigley was involved in organising previous events in the series so it’s likely he knows the score. We’ve reached out to Valve for confirmation and further information.

The first Steam Game Festival was during The Game Awards last year, which Keighley produces and presents. The event let players try 14 free game demos while the awards show was happening. This was followed by a Spring Edition, after numerous trade shows were cancelled because of COVID-19, and, later, a Summer Edition in place of E3. It now seems they’ll be joined by an Autumn Edition.

In previous Fests, the game demos have been available at no cost, but they’re usually only playable for a limited time.

We’ll update if and when we hear back from Valve.