Almost half of Steam’s VR users have an Oculus Quest 2

Whether you’re a VR traditionalist, refusing to let go of the Oculus Quest 2, or a modernist readily embracing the newly dubbed Meta Quest 2, there’s no denying the device’s popularity. In fact, the latest monthly Steam hardware survey shows that nearly half of all VR users on Valve’s platform are using Meta’s headset to power the best VR games.

The Oculus Quest 2 boasts a staggering 46% market share, up by a strong 6% from last month’s survey. Looking back at January 2021 reveals a healthy year-on-year growth of 29%, with the headset accounting for just 17% of Steam’s user base at the time.

This is all the more impressive considering that its biggest competitor, the Valve Index, controls a noticeably smaller 14% of the Steam user base. As much as the Index is one of the best VR headsets you can pair with your gaming PC, it’s clear that the much lower cost of the Oculus Quest 2 has worked in Meta’s favour to establish market dominance.

Quad-core and even dual-core processors are now slightly more prevalent in Steam systems, despite hexa-core chips growing in popularity last month. This may be a sign of demand for Intel’s budget Alder Lake offerings, with the quad-core Core i3-12100 ranking among the best gaming CPUs you can buy for cheap.

Meanwhile, a steady flow of users continue to flock from Windows 10 to Windows 11, with Microsoft’s latest OS making up 14% of Windows PCs running Steam. Strangely, however, the amount of people installing Windows 7 on their system grew by 0.49%, despite support ending for it over two years ago.