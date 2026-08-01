Steam gamers have spoken: innovative indies like Palworld continue to thrive while traditional triple-A flounders for a foothold

The Steam numbers tell a story. While it's all too easy to get caught up in the hype around player counts and forget that gaming is primarily about playing what you find fun or compelling, it's certainly been interesting to see what's working on the Valve storefront in 2026. There's no question that it's a tough year for the industry, with layoffs at many major developers, ranging from Xbox to Ubisoft. Perhaps tellingly, however, PC gamers seem more enthused than ever when it comes to unique and innovative projects, often those built by smaller teams, while many familiar names are finding little purchase.

The Palworld 1.0 launch was three weeks ago, but the sandbox survival game remains a veritable force to be reckoned with, still reaching concurrent player highs of more than half a million active users every day. Only the nigh-immovable trio of Steam stalwarts sit higher: CS2, PUBG, and Dota 2. Even Pocketpair's Community Manager John 'Bucky' Buckley has chimed in, calling the stats "bonkers." He jokes, "There's people out there absolutely dying to post, 'Palworld lost X% of their players! Dead game!' and at this rate they'll have to wait at least another week or two."

It's a trend we've seen repeatedly over the course of 2026. Among the biggest launches of the year have been the likes of Meccha Chameleon, the hide-and-seek sensation made in just a few weeks by a pair of developers. We've seen successes for the pirate survival of Windrose (published by Pocketpair, incidentally), returning roguelike royalty Slay the Spire 2, chapter five of Toby Fox's Deltarune, and the cat-based tactics of Mewgenics.

By comparison, the recently released Halo: Campaign Evolved reached a peak of just over 25,000 concurrent players. You could attribute that in part to the existence of Game Pass, but that didn't stop The Master Chief Collection from pushing to over 161,000 in 2019. Tim puts it best in his review: "When a remake is as faithful and as careful as Campaign Evolved, it's hard to dislike," he remarks, "but… I'm not sure you should bother playing or buying it."

Ultimately, that original Halo story is something we've seen before. Palworld, by comparison, quickly proved itself to be far more than a simple contender to Pokémon's throne, putting its own fresh twist on the open-world survival crafting format. There's a similar story with Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: it peaked at 104,000 active players, which is admittedly the best that the series has done on Steam (the next closest being Shadows, the first in several years that launched day-one on the platform). Still, I'm sure Ubisoft would have hoped for a little more from the long-teased return of such a beloved classic.

One of the great joys of PC as a platform is how open it is to developers, and there's a whole wealth of innovation and creativity out there. At Summer Game Fest, host Geoff Keighley highlighted the games that had pulled in at least a million sales on Steam in 2026. There were some familiar big names: Resident Evil Requiem and Forza Horizon 6 prove traditional favorites can still work, while Crimson Desert found success in taking a big swing and continuing to support it heavily post-launch (the most recent update, a massive upgrade to the game's trade and economy, arrived just today, four months after launch).

Elsewhere, however, much of the rest of the list is made up of weirder, more experimental projects from smaller developers. Vampire Crawlers, Super Battle Golf, Gamble With Your Friends, Far Far West… and while I can't speak for everyone, I'm vastly more enthused about them than returning to replay a game I once loved a decade-plus in the past. In a time of uncertainty, companies like Microsoft appear to be falling back on the names that have served them well before. On the PC, at least, I'm starting to wonder whether that's actually the wrong direction altogether.