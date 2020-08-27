Steam Labs’ latest experiment borrows Destiny 2, CS:GO, and Dota 2’s chat filtering

Steam Labs’ eleventh experiment is on the way, and it’s all about giving users the power to choose what they see via the platform’s chat. It’s aptly titled ‘Chat Filtering’, and developer Valve says it’s borrowed the equivalent feature seen in some of the best PC games on Steam to create a customisable filter “that is consistent across supporting games and the Steam client, web, and mobile chat experiences”.

The new Steam Labs Chat Filtering feature “takes the chat filtering we built for games like CS:GO, Destiny 2, and Dota 2, and moves it to Steam for a customised experience,” Valve explains in a press release. While the studio says it’s obscured the “most offensive” language that can be shared via the platform, the fact that the filter’s customisable means each user – who might have their own specific feelings and tolerances relating to certain language – can tinker with it to suit their own preferences.

Included in this is the option to upload your own lists of words and phrases to the feature. “We believe this level of control is especially important given that language is constantly evolving and is used differently among various communities around the world,” Valve says.

The Chat Filtering feature applies to Steam Chat, as well as “supporting games” right now, but the company says it might apply the same settings seen in these “across more forms of user-generated content” at some point in the future.

Given the feature is only now coming to Steam Labs – a testing ground in which Valve experiments with new features – it’s not clear if or when we might see Chat Filtering go live across the above places just yet. However, you can head to the site here if you’re keen to give the experiment a go, or find out more.