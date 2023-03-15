Steam sale gives you two great horror games for less than a Starbucks

A new Steam sale offers an absolute bargain, with two of the greatest ever horror games – Limbo and Inside, both from Playdead – bundled together for less than the price of a morning Starbucks. If you like good scares, distinctive visuals, and some neat, unnerving storytelling, this one’s for you.

The Inside and Limbo bundle is available right now for $2.98 USD (£2.32 GBP). Alternatively, you can pick up Inside on its own for $1.99 USD (£1.69 GB) or Limbo for just 99¢ (89p in the UK). Typically, both these games together would run you about $26.99 USD (or £25.98 GBP), so this sale knocks off a whopping 91%.

Personally, I think Limbo is the better of the two here. Launching back in 2010, it spearheaded the popularity of smaller, independent games, and paved the way for the success of later indie hits like Undertale, Hotline Miami, and Gone Home.

Ignoring its place in gaming history, it’s also a fantastic platformer in its own right – dark, scary, imaginative, and fully committed to its vision of a cruel and brutal fairytale world, Limbo is the kind of game you can show to people who don’t play videogames, and they’ll be instantly hooked.

And if you’ve never played Inside, and you want a great story and horror experience that you can enjoy in one sitting, this is the perfect opportunity. We won’t spoil anything, but it has one of the most striking endings in recent gaming history. Pick up Limbo and Inside together on Steam right now.

You might also want to try some of the best free Steam games, if you love a bargain, or maybe some other great indie games, or perhaps the best story games available on PC.