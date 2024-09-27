New law could change how you buy games on Steam

The topic of digital ownership has been a hot one recently. Now, a new law passed in California changes how you purchase games on digital storefronts such as Steam.

Essentially, the new law will mean that storefronts like Steam will no longer be able to use terms such as “buy” or “purchase” when advertising a game that always requires an online connection. Since you won’t technically own the product and servers being taken offline would render the product useless, a different word will have to be used.

The official phrasing in the bill’s summary reads, it will “prohibit a seller of a digital good from advertising or offering for sale a digital good, as defined, to a purchaser with the terms buy, purchase, or any other term which a reasonable person would understand.”

Alternatively, storefronts can clearly explain that you’re buying a license and that your purchase isn’t a permanent transaction, meaning the license can be revoked at any time by the issuer. The most important part of the bill states that passing it will be “ensuring that consumers have a full understanding of exactly what they have bought.”

Various games have been removed from sale in recent years, with some also being removed from players’ libraries at the same time. Ubisoft recently announced that The Crew 2 will be removed from sale and taken offline soon, which saw player numbers increase massively. This new law would ensure that storefronts make it clear to customers that this is a possibility at any time.

Since this is a law that has been passed in California, it won’t necessarily be enacted in every state and other regions around the world. Whether the messaging is consistent will likely be a decision to be made by each particular storefront.

I think it’s a great change that’ll make digital ownership clearer for everyone. Now, when looking for the best multiplayer games or scouring the next Steam sale, you’ll know what to expect.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.