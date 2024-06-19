Once Human leads the most popular Steam Next Fest demos from June

Valve has revealed the top Steam Next Fest demos from the June 2024 event, with open world survival sandbox Once Human coming out on top. While the festival is over, some games still have demos available that you can try, so now’s the time to download what you missed.

Steam Next Fest always has too many demos to keep track of. We at PCGamesN have made sure to share everything that caught our eye during the week of excellent demos, but there’s still so many games we missed. Lucky for us then, as Valve has shared the top SNF demos from the festival, with all of these worth keeping an eye on when they fully launch.

Some of the best PC games of the next few years could be on this list, so here are the top ten Steam Next Fest demos in order of most players.

Top Ten Demos of Steam Next Fest

Once Human

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Tiny Glade

Wizard of Legend 2

Duckside

Metal Slug Tactics

The Alters

Lost Castle 2

Dungeon Clawler

Aloft

It’s no surprise to see it at the top, as the Once Human Steam playtest was massive. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where alien creatures have infected every living organism, it has a little bit of everything. You build your own weapons, raise animals on a farm, go through big battles with AI enemies, and it even has co-op. We spoke with developer Starry Studio about what the team is planning earlier this year – and Once Human is already the second most wishlisted Steam game, behind only Silksong.

We’ve also played Wizard of Legend 2 and Tint Glade already, and I cannot recommend both enough. Both of their demos are still available, with Wizard of Legend 2 perfect if you’re looking for an arcade-style dungeon-crawling experience, while Tiny Glade offers a cozy diorama-building game like no other.

With Steam Next Fest now over you’ve missed your chance to play most of the available demos, but at least you can dive into all the free Steam games and free PC games you want instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.