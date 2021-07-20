Valve confirms that Steam Next Fest returns in October with “hundreds of new demos”

Steam Next Fest is set to return once again this autumn with another pile of free game demos to check out. Valve has confirmed that the next iteration of the weeklong event will land this October, so you can clear your calendar to make room for a whole lot of early access to upcoming PC games.

Steam Next Fest returns on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST, and will run until Thursday, October 7 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. As Valve confirms in the new store page, you’ll once again be able to “play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with teams about their games in progress”.

Steam Next Fest is the new branding for the event formerly known as the Steam Game Festival. Valve’s event has occasionally coincided with external industry showcases like E3 or The Game Awards, though it won’t be overlapping with anything this year. (Although it does come just a few days after Gamescom, which wraps up on August 29.)

You can hit Steam to set yourself a reminder for Steam Next Fest in October.