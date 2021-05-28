Steam’s open-world games sale has Rust, RDR2, Cyberpunk 2077 for less

Valve has just launched a new sale on Steam that brings limited-time discounts on a bunch of the best open-world games around. Called – yep, you guessed it – the Open World Steam sale, the event is live until May 31 at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT, and there are discounts on a bunch of major hits of the genre.

Rust, Facepunch Studios’ open-world survival game, and its two DLC packs – Instruments and Sunburn – are all each currently discounted by 33%, while there’s a bundle of the three that’s 40% off, making it £27.34 (or regional equivalent) as of writing. Elsewhere in the sale, Rockstar Games’ 2019 Western game Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently 33% off at £36.84 / $40.19 for the standard edition and 40% off at £47.99 / $59.99 for the ultimate edition.

The Elder Scrolls Online is a hefty 60% off in the sale, so you can pick it up right now for £5.99 / $7.99, while two of CD Projekt Red’s big open-world RPG games are getting dropped prices, too: The Witcher 3 is a whopping 80% off (it’s £4.99 / $7.99) and Cyberpunk 2077 is 20% off, making it £39.99 / $47.99.

Others discounted in the sale are Death Stranding, The Outer Worlds, No Man’s Sky, and Terraria (all currently half-price), Dying Light and Kingdom Come Deliverance (both 66% off), Monster Hunter: World (34% off), and Ark: Survival Evolved (80% off), among others. You can find the sale on Steam here if you’re keen for a browse.

Get out there and explore the big wide Steam Open World Sale, on now through Monday at 10am Pacific! 🗺https://t.co/VG1xU7NHf5 pic.twitter.com/7ZOzMRXpAg — Steam (@Steam) May 27, 2021

