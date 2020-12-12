Steam sets new concurrent player record

A new Steam record has been broken. As of today, Valve’s store has hit another peak for concurrent players, well over 20 million enjoying some videogames together through the PC platform.

The data comes from SteamDB, whose data on the charts shows that only a couple of hours ago at time of writing, a new all-time peak of 24,776,635 players in-game at once was recorded. The number has deflated slightly to just over 24,400,000, which means a lot of these people are getting stuck into whatever they’re playing.

A lot of forces have come together to make this a thing. The first is Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red’s blockbuster RPG game that shattered the record for concurrent players in a single-player game on Steam when it launched this past week. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is also on a high at the moment, holding onto just over a million at the minute, and a few others like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and Grand Theft Auto V, that always have decent numbers. Apex Legends came to Steam only recently, so the player-base there is steady, and given the release of the latest expansion Beyond Light, Destiny 2 likely won’t be dwindling for a while yet, either.

In other Steam news, Valve added controller support for the PlayStation 5 joypad right after the console launched. We were added to the news hub too, if you didn’t already know, and would like another place to keep up with all our great content.

