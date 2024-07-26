PSVR2 app appears on Steam, hints at PC compatibility date

A PSVR2 app has appeared on Steam, with a release date set for August 6, 2024, hinting at imminent PC support. While little is known about how the app will work, and all we have is some screenshots of the setup process, it’s an exciting time for virtual reality enthusiasts after a relatively quiet period.

While PSVR2 is one of the best VR headsets on paper, its restricted compatibility held it back enormously. Like its predecessor, the PSVR2 headset is soon to be PC compatible alongside the Meta Quest 3 and Valve Index, but very little is known about how this will work.

What started as a rumor of PC compatibility very quickly turned into talk of adaptors, which were eventually confirmed by Sony. Since we received this confirmation that a PSVR2 PC adaptor was being made, it’s been radio silence.

Now, out of nowhere, a PSVR2 app has appeared on Steam, and has a release date of August 8, 2024, suggesting that this is when the compatibility will go live.

Retailers are taking this as an opportunity to discount the PSVR2 headset drastically, as units in the United Kingdom can be purchased for as low as £339, but most have lowered the price of the headset alone to £349, a £180 saving over the £529 MSRP. I fully expect US retailers will follow suit and start putting on deals soon.

We now wait patiently for further developments such as whether games released exclusively on PS5 might soon make their way over to Steam. What we do know from the PSVR2 app store page is that the headset will require at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT alongside an Intel Core i5 7600 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The recommended GPU, however, is either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

If you already own a virtual reality headset that is compatible with a PC, you can check out the best VR games covering everything from first-person shooters to cozy puzzle games.

