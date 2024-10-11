The concept of actually owning anything you purchase on a digital storefront like Steam has always been hazy, with many of us amassing vast libraries that we may not actually “own” in any meaningful sense. Now, Valve has updated the messaging you receive when making a purchase on its platform to clarify matters, making it clear that you are only buying a license for a product – you don’t own the product itself.

This comes following a new law that is set to come into effect in 2025 which restricts online retailers such as Steam from using words such as “buy, purchase, or any other term which a reasonable person would understand to confer an unrestricted ownership interest in the digital good.” AB 2426 sets out firm rules that make it clear that you are not buying permanent access to games on digital storefronts, just access to the license.

Whereas previously this was somewhat blurred when making a purchase, this law seems to have prompted Valve to clear up the language ahead of its introduction. The text when buying something on Steam now reads “A purchase of a digital product grants a license for the product on Steam.”

While this has always been the case and has been generally accepted, this change definitely makes things clearer for anyone unsure how these kinds of purchases work, especially should the untoward happen and the platform shut down. It’s extremely unlikely Valve’s juggernaut will disappear anytime soon, but this does clarify customer’s rights to their games, and indicates that if the platform disappears, so do the licenses. Some digital storefronts like GOG have however made promises that all purchased licenses and games will remain accessible regardless of whether or not the platform exists.

This all follows on from recent campaigns surrounding the disappearance of games, such as the Stop Killing Games movement which targeted Ubisoft and the removal of The Crew. Now, while games may still be shut down, removed from sale, and become unplayable – digital storefronts will be making it clearer that this can happen, with potential penalties should they still imply permanent ownership of products.

