The Steam Halloween sale is live, with savings on Phasmophobia, GTFO, more

A tentacle foe in GTFO

The Steam Halloween sale of 2020 is live, which means a big ol’ round of savings on a bunch of suitably spooky treats. Running from today – like, right now – until November 2 at 10:00 PT / 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT, the sale features hefty discounts on some of the biggest and best horror games, survival games, zombie games, and more.

Head to the Steam Halloween sale page and you’ll see a raft of goodies up for grabs for less – for example, Resident Evil 2 is a whopping 60% off its regular price, at just £13.99 / $15.99. Asymmetric multiplayer game Dead by Daylight is also discounted 60% in the sale, which means you can pick it up for only £5.99 / $7.99.

If you’re a fan of taking out zombies, 7 Days to Die is 66% off at £6.45 / $8.49, Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition is 70% off at £7.49 / $8.99, Killing Floor 2 is discounted 67% (£6.59 / $9.89), and Dead Island: Definitive Edition is a whole 75% off, at £2.99 / $4.99.

Elsewhere in the Steam Halloween sale are the following promotions:

  • GTFO is 20% off, at £23.99 / $27.99
  • Phasmophobia is 10% off, at £9.89 / $12.59
  • Remnant: From the Ashes is half-price, at £15.49 / $19.99
  • Little Nightmares is 80% off, at £3.19 / $3.99
  • Hunt: Showdown is half-price, at £17.99 / $19.99
  • The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series (which has just come to Steam) is 40% off, at £23.99 / $29.99
  • Control Ultimate Edition is 30% off at £24.49 / $27.99
  • Vampyr is 70% off, at £10.49 / $11.99
  • Dying Light is 66% off, at £8.49 / $13.59
  • Call of Cthulhu is 70% off, at £8.09 / $ 8.99
  • Darkest Dungeon is 75% off, at £4.74 / $6.24
  • Alien: Isolation is 75% off, at £7.49 / $9.99
  • Resident Evil 7 is 67% off, at £6.59 / $9.89

Whew! There’s plenty more where that came from, too. Head to the Steam Halloween sale page here to see all of the goodies on offer right now – and be sure to snap up any deals you’re keen on before the sale ends November 2.

Carrie Talbot

News editor

Updated:

Carrie cut her gaming teeth on the early Tomb Raiders and a lot of Worms 2, but has since developed slightly wider interests. An avid lover of cats, coffee, and Fable, she is desperately awaiting Fable 4.

