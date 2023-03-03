Ubisoft Steam sale gives you cheap Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and more

There’s a new Ubisoft Steam sale, making it a great time to pick up on some of the publisher’s biggest and best PC games. With big discounts on the likes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and beyond, the Far Cry series, Watch Dogs Legion, The Division 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and plenty of others including Anno, South Park, and Scott Pilgrim, there’s something for everyone – but you’ll need to act fast to bag the bargains.

The Assassin’s Creed series gets sales across the board so, while there’s certainly plenty of bang for your buck grabbing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 67% off or its direct predecessors Odyssey (75% off) and Origins (80% off), you might want to look even further back. With 70% off the first and second Assassin’s Creed games, and 67% off Brotherhood and Revelations, you can visit the classic tales of Altaïr and Ezio for less than the cost of a coffee.

Other marquee open-world games see big discounts as well – Watch Dogs Legion is 80% off and its oft-overlooked predecessor Watch Dogs 2 is 85% off. Meanwhile, the Far Cry series ranges from 70% off up to 85% off, with the biggest discount of the bunch coming on the most recent game on Steam, Far Cry 5.

There’s 70% off The Division 2, and plenty of other Tom Clancy bargains including 60% off Siege and 75% off many other classic Rainbow Six games. Open-world fantasy game Immortals Fenyx Rising is 80% off, if you’ve ever wanted to explore a gorgeous world fighting mythological monsters while the gods of the Greek pantheon banter in your ears (and you’ve already had your fill of Hades).

If you fancy something a little different, city building game Anno 1800 (75% off) is well worth a look, while recently returning fan favourite Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game is 67% off. There’s 75% off the two South Park RPG games, The Stick of Truth and The Fractured but Whole, while the iconic Prince of Persia series is 80% off across the board.

Fans of racing games will find plenty to love, too – The Crew 2 is 80% off, while multiple Trackmania games have had 50% knocked off their asking prices. After all, if you’ve never experienced the beautiful community synergy of speeding around time trial courses while dubstep Cher remixes play, have you truly lived?

There’s stunts aplenty to be found in Trials Fusion (75% off) and Trials Rising (80% off). If you prefer to get a little more in on the action, mountainous extreme sports game Steep is 80% off. Finally, if you want to play some classics with friends or family, both Uno and Monopoly Plus are 60% off.

The Ubisoft publisher sale runs March 2-9 on Steam. It ends at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET on March 9, so make sure to act fast if you want to grab these deals.

