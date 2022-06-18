Steam Summer Sale start date leaks, and it’s soon

With all the excitement around the free Steam Next Fest demo it’s easy to forget that we need to buy some of these games too, so when is the next Steam sale due so we can offload some of that cash that’s been weighing down our wallets? Thanks to a Valve leak, we know the Steam Summer Sale start date is closer than you think.

As per usual, the details of the next big Steam sale have leaked in advance, and this time it seems to be Valve’s fault. The video below was posted unlisted to the official Steam channel, but obviously, the internet dug it up. The video not only confirms when the Steam Summer Sale will start, but also that it’ll contain some sort of RPG game quest – as well as revealing plenty of the games on offer.

What is the Steam Summer Sale start date?

The Steam Summer Sale will start on June 23 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST and will last for two weeks until July 7, at the same time.

Games on offer at the next Steam sale include:

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Sims 4

V Rising

Red Dead Redemption 2

Total War: Warhammer III

God of War

Dying Light 2

Cyberpunk 2077

Forza Horizon 5

WWE 2K22

Core Keeper

And, obviously, a lot more. Maybe even one of our favourite games of the year so far, Elden Ring? We can only hope.

For more Steam news, Final Fantasy VII Remake has finally hit Valve’s storefront and has launched Steam Deck Verified, apparently.