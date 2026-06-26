10 great games to grab during the Steam Summer Sale 2026

June is a hot one, and not just in terms of the weather. After a huge start to the year with the likes of Resident Evil Requiem, Slay the Spire 2, Monster Hunter Stories 3, Forza Horizon 6, and Mina the Hollower, we've got just a smidge of breathing room before 'big release season' comes crashing in on us from September onwards. If you're looking to beat the heat and stay inside, the Steam Summer Sale is here to deliver us some incredible deals. The Valve store right now is absolutely stacked full of huge discounts across many of the best PC games in recent years, making it tough to know where to start.

To help you out, I've rounded up ten of the top picks among everything featured in the ongoing Steam sale, including several big names at their lowest recorded price, and a handful of hidden gems that you might have missed. As always, I've tried to include a broad mix of genres, and I would love for this list to be even longer than it is, but hopefully whatever you're into you'll find something worth checking out here. If anything catches your eye, be sure to pick it up by Thursday July 9, when this run of Steam savings ends.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: 60% off - $19.99 / £15.99

FF7 Revelation is real, and we're getting a same-day launch on PC this time around, with no need to wait for exclusivity windows. With the final act set for Spring 2027, now is the time to catch up on the first two installments of this grand reimagining if you've been waiting to do so. This is a dramatic drop in price from the game's previous biggest Steam discount of 40%, and there's also a similar saving if you want to buy Remake Intergrade - or you can get the pair together for just $31.99 / £25.59.

Dave the Diver: 50% off - $9.99 / £8.49

Dave the Diver is the gift that keeps on giving. What starts out as a simple blend of underwater spear fishing and managing a sushi restaurant quickly grows into something far greater. Developer Mintrocket continues to surprise and delight with new mechanics and story beats at every turn. On top of that, it's just delivered a delicious Dave DLC dessert, In the Jungle, which whisks you away for another ten-hour bonus adventure. This is the cheapest the base game has ever been, and there's even a 42% saving if you buy the complete collection to get it all.

Skin Deep: 40% off - $11.99 / £9.29

Immersive sims are an oft-underappreciated segment of PC gaming, bringing us classics like Deus Ex and 2017's Prey. Skin Deep combines the freeform, experimental nature of the genre with developer Blendo Games' penchant for silliness. Sneak around in the vents and pickpocket key items, or go loud and disarm guards with a cloud of pepper, before leaping onto their back and smashing them through a table as they sneeze uncontrollably. Tear their head off and dunk it into a trash chute to ensure their automated recovery gear can't reach the ship's respawn chambers - or cut out the middle man and simply shatter a window to suck your would-be captors directly out into space.

Blasphemous 2: 75% off - $7.49 / £6.24

The Penitent One's second grisly outing just got even bigger, courtesy of the free Third Sin expansion. The Game Kitchen's latest gift introduces a new weapon, a trio of helpful familiars, and a castle roughly the quarter of the size of the base game and its Mea Culpa DLC combined. Instead of pushing the price up, the studio has in fact cut Blasphemous 2 down to its cheapest ever for the Steam Summer Sale. You'll want a firm will and a strong stomach to battle through its grotesque, grimdark world, but you don't need to have played the original to enjoy this one (although it's 90% off right now, so you might as well).

Robocop: Rogue City: 90% off - $3.99 / £3.49

We've extolled the virtues of Teyon's bombastic Robocop FPS on numerous occasions here at PCGamesN, and here I am once again asking you to play Rogue City. This is very much a game that understands its source material - you are not the underdog here. You are Robocop. Where others might duck behind cover, you punch down walls and barrel through enemy goons with an M60. It's glorious and satisfying, and yours for the price of a coffee. There's also a 60% saving on standalone expansion Unfinished Business, if you want more.

Death Howl: 25% off - $14.99 / £12.59

A deckbuilder that embraces permanence among myriad run-based offerings, Death Howl can be more closely compared to soulslikes than the Slay the Spires of the world. It's a grim but gorgeous dark fantasy tale following Ro, a solitary hunter on a journey into the depths of the Spirit World to try and bring her son back from the dead. Its grid-based combat is packed with positional considerations and strategic planning, and your exploration will bring you into contact with all manner of spirits seeking your help - some friendly, others decidedly not. This is one that will stick with you long after the credits roll.

MIO: Memories in Orbit: 25% off - $14.99 / £12.47

I'm a little torn on this one, with French news outlet Le Figaro reporting this week that developer Douze Dixièmes is set to shut down. That being the case, their latest entry deserves to be seen and appreciated; it's one of the most hauntingly beautiful, narratively memorable, and mechanically fulfilling Metroidvanias I've ever played (and I've played a lot). It boasts some of the strongest ability and encounter design around, and its subtle storytelling worms its way under your skin and into your soul. Push past the slightly slow-burn starting hours, and I promise you won't regret it.

Roboquest: 50% off - $12.49 / £9.99

Roboquest is simply a good time. This roguelite FPS embraces the cartoonish aesthetic and varied gun designs of Borderlands, wrapped into a slickly paced run-based formula. The builds you can craft range dramatically, from high-speed movement shooting to precise sniping out of cover, and you'll feel yourself getting tangibly better with each attempt. It's a game I dipped into on a whim when it first arrived in early access, only to rapidly pour dozens of hours into. Since then, developer RyseUp Studios has massively expanded what's on offer, before neatly putting a bow on it almost five years after launch.

Hotline Miami: 90% off - $0.99 / £0.85

Check your pockets. If you have a dollar to your name, and you don't have a copy of the Dennaton Games masterpiece that is Hotline Miami, you should correct that equation right now. A neon-stained bloodbath that bounces relentlessly along to its mesmeric electronic soundtrack of techno and synthwave, Hotline Miami is essential: breakneck, brutal, and brilliant. You've probably heard enough people praise it to realize it's more than worth 99 cents, but if you haven't, you're in for a true treat at its lowest-ever price on Steam.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: 90% off - $3.99 / £2.49

There's also a record-low 70% saving on CDPR's Cyberpunk 2077, but given that we recently got confirmation of a third Witcher 3 DLC set to arrive in 2027, this feels like the more fitting pick. It's a disgustingly small amount to ask for one of the best RPGs of all time, and you can even grab the complete edition with both previous expansions at 80% off ($9.99 / £6.99). 11 years on (mandatory 'oh no, I'm old'), Geralt's climactic tale remains nigh-unmatched in how it weaves main and side quests seamlessly together, creating a fantastical yet believable world where every choice feels like it actually matters.

The Steam Summer Sale 2026 runs from Thursday June 25 until Thursday July 9. It ends at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST, so be sure to buy anything you want before then. Hopefully this list has set you up with some great ideas, but I'm always eager for more heartfelt recommendations if you have them.