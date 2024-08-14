Until now, the Steam ‘new and trending’ tab has been an absolute nightmare. This quick list used to be filled with the biggest releases and some steep sales, but in recent years it’s been overrun by free games. Prologues, demos, free-to-play games, and everything in between clogged the tab as soon as they came out, but not any more. Valve has made one tiny but welcome change to Steam’s front page, and it makes going through all the free stuff much, much easier.

Say hello to the ‘trending free’ tab. Here’s where you find all of the biggest Steam downloads that cost nothing, instead of watching them take over every other tab like a mold that just won’t quit. Popular downloads like demos, free-to-play games with add-ons, and entirely free experiences find a new home here, as the biggest releases of the day congregate under a new banner.

For example, the incredibly popular Black Myth Wukong benchmark tool – which has more players than most games on Valve’s platform – is right at the top of the list. I know it’s not really even a game, but this is exactly why the Trending Free tab is such a welcome change for free Steam games and other downloads.

Before now downloads like Wukong’s benchmark and viral sensation Supermarket Together were put alongside paid games, effectively overcrowding the tab. There’s nothing wrong with free games, but of course they’ll prove to be more popular than many premium downloads. So, splitting up all the popular free and paid games is smart as it lets us easily find the type of experience we want.

Otherwise, we’re left with a cramped Steam front page, where premium games are constantly overshadowed by the barrage of free releases. Now, popular free releases have their own tab, and navigation is a whole lot easier. Head on over to Steam and check it out for yourself, because it makes searching a whole lot cleaner.

Valve also made a big change to demos recently, so I’m sure the team will take on whatever feedback it gets about the new Trending Free tab.

We’ve also brought together all of the best free PC games, alongside the upcoming PC games you need to keep an eye on as well.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.