Valve's new-look Steam Workshop just made modding your games easier than ever

I'm a huge fan of the Steam Workshop. I've been PC gaming for long enough to know my way around using standalone launchers and installers, as well as the big third-party mod distribution sites. For sheer ease of use, however, it's impossible to beat just clicking a button on Steam and instantly adding new content to your favorite PC games, or fixing a frustration with help from a community-made solution. Valve has been working to overhaul its entire app in 2026, and has just released a new Steam Workshop update that makes modding even easier.

Previously available through beta testing, the new-look Steam Workshop is now live for everyone, so you'll see it whenever you browse to any game that supports it. The changes start right on the home page, with a fresh splash screen that highlights the most popular mods right now, along with quick access to the most subscribed offerings, the newest additions, and those that have been recently updated.

In cases where certain mods are considered 'fundamental,' either because they're used by almost everyone or are required for a large number of other creations, they'll be highlighted in a special section. Skyrim interface overhaul SkyUI is basically a must-have if you're playing the Bethesda RPG, for example. Valve has also included sections further down that will list mods your friends love, or those created by authors you follow.

Head over to the browse section and you'll see similar benefits to the search and filter tools that we got in Valve's store update a month ago. The page now fits more items per line, and filters will quickly apply without the need to refresh the page. Have a particular combination or search result that you like to come back to regularly? Hit the 'Save this search query' button and you can bookmark it, complete with a custom name tag, allowing you to easily return to it from the browse menu.

By default, the search bar will now scan both the titles and descriptions of mods. If you want to change this, just click the adjacent cog and choose your preference. That menu also clearly explains the way to use modifiers such as 'and,' 'or,' and 'not,' which can then be combined with brackets to really hone in on specific combinations. There's even the ability to toggle specific DLC requirements on and off, so you can be certain a mod will work with the combination of expansions you own.

The final addition here is 'quick view,' accessed by clicking the magnifying glass that appears when you hover over any item in the new Steam Workshop. This opens a mini page including its description, install size, ratings, subscribers, dates of its upload and latest update, and screenshots.

If you decide you like what you see, you can instantly subscribe to it, favorite it, or add it to a collection right from this menu instead of having to visit the full page. The quick view even lists mods that are required by or require the one you're currently looking at, helping you quickly explore related community content.

The Steam Workshop update is live now. Valve says it's planning to update other parts of the Workshop in the future, but doesn't have an exact timeline for when this will be. In the meantime, get out there and start experimenting.