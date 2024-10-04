Action, exploration, stealth, and blood. That’s the four-word promise of Steamdolls – Order of Chaos, an upcoming dark fantasy action-adventure game featuring several beloved voices from the Metal Gear Solid cast. Boasting a dark fantasy world “inspired by innovative games like Castlevania and Hollow Knight” and atmosphere “nourished by the fury of Dead Cells and the gloom of Bloodborne,” Steamdolls promises to be a thrilling time – and now you can try its opening act for yourself courtesy of a free Steam demo.

Steamdolls puts you in the shoes of The Whisper, a mysterious figure capable of slipping between the shadows or unleashing untold brutality on those that might stand in your way. Its labyrinthine, steampunk-inspired “city gone mad” plays host to all manner of secrets, skeletons, and ghosts of the past to uncover. To do so, this Metroidvania styled adventure lets you employ a blend of platforming, stealth, action, and hacking as you explore.

Developed by three-person studio The Shady Gentlemen, a successful Steamdolls Kickstarter in 2020 gave the team the ability to bring in a “triple-A voice cast” including Metal Gear Solid actors David Hayter (Solid Snake), Christopher Randolph (Otacon), and Jennifer Hale (Naomi Hunter and Emma ‘E.E.’ Emmerich). Hayter steps into the lead role, bringing his signature gravel-voiced gravitas to The Whisper.

Previously, a concept demo gave players a simple sampling of what was planned, but now a first full Steamdolls demo has been made available on Steam, which covers the game’s prologue sequence. It’s a dramatic overhaul from the prior offering, with significant upgrades to both visuals and gameplay, so be sure to check in even if you tried the original teaser previously. The new release will be followed up on Monday October 14 with the launch of an extended demo for Steam Next Fest, which will be available for a limited time.

The Steamdolls prologue demo is out now on Steam. You can download it now for free, or head over to the full game’s page to wishlist it and stay up to date with future announcements, including the planned launch of the extended Steam Next Fest demo.

If that whets your whistle for even more sneaking about, the best stealth games will make sure you’re kept busy. Prefer to go loud? Opt for one of the best action-adventure games instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.