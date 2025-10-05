There's not much we love more than trains here at PCGamesN, but the best city builders might just take the cake. It's no surprise, then, that I've been immediately captivated by Steel Artery, which combines the two in stunning pixel-art fashion. A colony sim on rails in the truest sense of the phrase, it brings together the settlement management and construction of Rimworld and Oxygen Not Included, and the glorious chug of wheels clanking over the tracks. Travel across the land, keep your inhabitants happy, and grow your mobile behemoth into a thriving hub of commerce and production.

Built by SoulAge23, Steel Artery puts you at the helm of a colossal train-city known as Steelpolis. It was originally conceived as a showcase of technological might and economic authority, but times have changed and the once-great Empire is on the brink of collapse. With its coffers running dry and its infrastructure crumbling, the Steelpolis project has been revived as your civilization's last hope - and you've been appointed as its mayor. It's a tremendous concept, and one brought to life with beautiful, vibrant pixel designs.

Steel Artery is certainly a management game at heart, but it leans more towards the Dwarf Fortress side of things, so don't expect direct control over your workers. Your citizens make their own choices, driven by their needs and wants. Ask too much of them and they may simply refuse; but lavish them with great rewards and they might decide to retire early. "You provide opportunities, they shape their lives," the developer explains.

In the vein of Majesty or Against The Storm, your settlement can feature various species, including classic fantasy staples such as humans, elves and orcs. Each brings their own history to bear, and depending upon how you handle things you can foster cooperation to benefit from everyone's strengths, or struggle with tensions caused by cultural differences. Alternatively, you could decide to opt for a playthrough focusing on just one of the factions, meaning you'll be challenged to contend with their specific limitations.

Steelpolis also operates with its own full economy. Every building you construct will generate or consume various resources. Your workers must be paid salaries, but they'll feed that back into the ecosystem through spending money at inns and diners. Crucial to all of this, naturally, is the fact that your city isn't static - it's hurtling across the land at great pace, affording you opportunities to stop in resource-rich areas and stock up on the supplies you need most. Space is limited, however, so plan carefully.

Having secured a publishing deal with Crytivo, which has previously brought us Martian colony sim Farlanders and Lovecraftian city builder Worshippers of Cthulhu, SoulAge23 plans to launch Steel Artery in late 2025. You can wishlist it on Steam now, or register your interest for any potential future playtests.

Looking for something a little more traditional? We've picked out the best train games, whether you want to manage railworks or prefer the best simulation games.

Would you like to live on a moving train? Join the PCGamesN Discord and let us know what brand of fantasy settlement you'd most like to call home.