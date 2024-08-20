Our favorite SteelSeries gaming headset just got a rare price drop

If you’re in the market for a headset upgrade, this SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset deal is one to listen carefully to. When our hardware editor, Niall Walsh put this headset to the test, he dubbed it a ‘top of class gaming headset in every way’ and found that it offered the perfect combination of sound quality, comfort, and style.

Thanks to Best Buy’s current reduction, you can get your hands on this high-performer for $301.99, down from $349.99. If you want to enhance your gaming audio, now is the ideal time to buy, especially as deals on the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless are pretty rare.

As one of the best gaming headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset massively impressed us when we tested it, giving it a 9/10 score in the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless review. It’s comfy to wear thanks to a lightweight build (that somehow doesn’t feel cheap) and the mic is crystal clear for group gaming.

While I don’t have the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset, I know from other headsets how useful its dual wireless setup is. You can connect via 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.0, with streams operating simultaneously so you don’t need to channel switch.

The 360-degree audio setup makes this headset ideal for gamers playing in a wide range of niches, while the 20 hours of battery life per charge means that you can play in this headset for nearly a full day without needing to plug in.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset is one of the best cable-free options on the market, and such quality comes at a premium. But this Best Buy deal makes audio perfection just that bit more reachable. Grab it now before it runs out.

