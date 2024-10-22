Save an amazing $90 on this wireless SteelSeries gaming headset, if you’re quick

If you’re looking for a high-end gaming headset on a budget, look no further than this incredible SteelSeries wireless gaming headset deal. At nearly half price, this discount saves you $90 on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless, a headset that gets you USB, wireless, and Bluetooth connections in one unit. It’s an incredible deal, though there is one small caveat.

As one of the best gaming headset designs around, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is incredibly versatile and normally costs in excess of $140, with an MSRP of $189.99. However, today’s discount knocks chunks off that price and makes this an absolute steal – it’s easily the best-value wireless gaming headset available right now.

The Arctis Nova range is topped by the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, with its desktop control interface. However, the Arctis Nova 7 Wireless is its second-in-command, with this headset packing in loads of features.

First up, you have the ability to connect to the headset either via its USB-C port, with a 2.4GHz wireless connection, or over Bluetooth. What’s more, you can actually mix the Bluetooth and other audio sources together, so you can listen to music from your phone or take a call while still hearing your game.

Virtual surround sound is included too, bringing what we’ve found to be a meaningfully better sense of direction in games compared to straight stereo headset audio. You can turn off this feature too, and whichever listen option you choose, you’ll take advantage of the 40mm neodymium drivers with their 20–22,000Hz frequency range.

With a load of onboard controls, including volume, mic mute, power, audio mix, and Bluetooth-call-answer, the Nova 7 Wireless brings a host of features to your fingertips. Meanwhile, the sleek and compact design, with its modest 253g weight, makes for a practical day-to-day gaming headset too.

There really aren’t enough positive statements we can say about this headset, at least when it has this incredible price – it gets you so much for your money compared to other premium wireless headsets. There is just one factor to consider, though, which is that this discount only applies to the FaZe esports clan branded version of this headset that comes with the FaZe ‘F’ logo on the earcups, a red-and-black mottled inner headband, and red coloring on the earcup arms.

However, while this overall combo and clan representation might not be everyone’s preferred style, you can easily modify nearly all of this look by buying one of the company’s Nova Booster Pack kits. These include a new inner headband and earcup speaker plates, though admittedly the number of color options is limited and the cost $35. With these swapped out, though, you’d only be left with the red earcup arm.

To take advantage of this deal, head on over to Best Buy via this link and you’ll get the full discount with no extra sign-up or discount codes required.

