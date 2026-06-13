This new South Park gaming gear from SteelSeries looks exactly as fun as you'd hope

South Park has teamed up with gaming gear maker SteelSeries to release a new line of South Park-themed mouse pads and a gaming headset, and they look utterly brilliant. The lineup's limited, with just two choices of mouse mat and one headset, but all three nail the brief.

SteelSeries is no stranger to making themed peripherals, with it having produced some of our favorite CS2 gear, such as this Dragon Lore gaming mouse, and this CoD-themed collection. This South Park collab, though, is just picture-perfect fun.

The collection consists of an Arctis Nova 5 Wireless gaming headset and QcK Cloth L mousepad that have been given the Towlie treatment. As Towlie is literally a towel - so a rectangular piece of fabric - it could hardly be more appropriate that he's been turned into a rectangular piece of fabric for your desk.

The entirely innocent, definitely not marijuana-pushing, cheeky grin of Towlie and his signature white stripes are all that adorn the 450 mm x 400 mm x 2 mm piece of foam-backed fabric, and what more could you want.

This same look has been applied to the Arctis Nova 5 Wireless, with Towlie's face appearing on the outside of each earcup, those white stripes on the headband, and the mic boom arm has been colored white too.

The Arctis Nova 5 Wireless is the company's mid-tier gaming headset that offers Xbox and PlayStation support with high-speed 2.4GHz or Bluetooth 5.3 connections, an app with 200+ game-specific audio presets, and over 60 hours of battery life.

The final piece of this trio is another QcK Cloth L mouse mat, but this time it has the four South Park boys: Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny. Cartman is, of course, given the largest share of the mat, with the other three demoted to slimmer slivers of the design. I'm actually surprised Kenny hasn't been demoted to an even smaller share.

The new SteelSeries x South Park gaming gear launches today, June 14, 2026, with the two mousepads priced at $29.99 and the headset priced at $159.99. They're available from Best Buy or direct from SteelSeries' online store.