Shift Up says Stellar Blade 2 news is on the way this year, and it could be a day-one PC launch

Stellar Blade developer Shift Up has published its latest earnings report, and after going quiet on its upcoming sequel for quite some time, we finally have an indication of when we'll hear more about the next chapter in Eve's story. Alongside this, the studio's also planning to dish out deets on its new unnamed IP, currently going by 'Project Spirits.' While PC players were made to wait for Stellar Blade due to a Sony exclusivity clause, Shift Up's moving away from the gaming monolith, and is taking publication in-house. This, I hope, could result in a PC version of Stellar Blade 2 launching simultaneously with its console counterparts.

Stellar Blade is a perfectly cromulent sci-fi RPG. It was never going to be the next NieR Automata, but what it lacked in its storytelling it made up for with its robust combat system. Reid awarded it a modest 6/10 in his Stellar Blade review, so Shift Up has some work to do. Studio CEO Kim Hyung-tae is more than aware of this, though, having previously acknowledged that necessary cost-cutting hampered its cinematic narrative.

Last year, Stellar Blade 2 was quietly revealed with the promise that it'll arrive before 2027. However, we're still none-the-wiser as to how the project's shaping up, and when Eve and the gang will be returning to our screens. Though Shift Up's latest report says that new details will emerge "within the year," to me this indicates that the projected release window has been pushed back. In the report's Q&A section, Shift Up says that "development of the next Stellar Blade title is progressing smoothly," and is "on track to meet our targeted quality standards." So, at the very least, it doesn't seem to have fallen into dev hell.

What's more, PC players might not be kept waiting this time. Shift Up says that, "starting with this next title, Shift Up will transition to a first-party service model," and will be utilizing its "high-quality self-publishing capabilities" going forward. Sony's out of the picture, then, and with no pesky exclusivity clauses in the way, I would be shocked if Stellar Blade 2 doesn't arrive on PC at the same time as console.

As for Project Spirits, Shift Up's "next flagship title," the now-developer-publisher notes in its report that it's "progressing well, underpinned by efficient cost management and a well-structured development process." As with Stellar Blade's sequel, we can expect to hear more on that by the end of the year. With a bit of luck, we'll see Shift Up make an appearance at next month's Summer Game Fest, though that may be wishful thinking.