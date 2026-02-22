With a sequel on the way, now is the perfect time to pick up a Stellar Blade Steam key at 30% off

With Stellar Blade 2 already confirmed to be in active development and Shift Up promising to share more details within 2026, there has never been a better time to get acquainted with Eve's first outing. Stellar Blade arrived on PC last June to an overwhelmingly positive reception, and right now, Fanatical has cut 30% off both editions of the game.

Stellar Blade is built around one of the more satisfying combat systems in recent memory. Playing as Eve, a warrior descended from space to reclaim a post-apocalyptic Earth from alien creatures called Naytibas, you're reading enemy patterns, landing parries at precise windows, and chaining together flashy combos that sit somewhere between soulslike discipline and the spectacle of Devil May Cry.

The honest caveat is the story, which struggles to match the combat's energy. The characters are largely flat, and the narrative rarely surprises. In our very own Stellar Blade review, Reid calls the plot "a serviceable enough sci-fi tale without any outstanding elements [that] ultimately falls flat." Even Shift Up's CEO has since acknowledged this criticism openly, which at least suggests the sequel will take it on board.

But like a summer blockbuster, there's nothing wrong with focusing on flashiness and a bit of style at the sacrifice of some substance. Stellar Blade doesn't overstay its welcome with a 25-hour campaign and a buttload of collectibles to hunt for.

When you're not ogling perfectly chiselled humans, you're treated to wonderfully deformed monsters with all the sci-fi goodness you'd expect. Bugs, earth elementals, and walking decay complement their angelic counterparts. For most, this will emphasize the doll-like perfection Shift Up is going for, but as a horror nerd, I love the gritty and grotesque. Plus, the boss fights are consistently spectacular with animations and sounds that stick with you even after you're standing victorious.

The Standard Edition is enough for most people, dropping to $41.99 / £41.99 on Fanatical and giving you everything the base game has to offer. Opting for the Complete Edition at a reduced $55.99 / £55.99 nets you the NieR: Automata and Goddess of Victory: NIKKE collaboration DLC packs, exclusive cosmetics including a Fluffy Bear Pack drone and a Planet Diving Suit for Eve, and a key to redeem a Stellar Blade collaboration costume in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE itself.

This deal is only available until Monday, February 23, 2026. If you don't get it before then, there's no telling how long it will be until it's this cheap again.