Fanatical just slashed Stellar Blade's PC port to its lowest price ever

Part soulslike, part sex appeal, and part non-stop action that rivals the hack-and-slash greats, Stellar Blade is one of the best RPGs to bless PC this year, bringing the PS5 exclusive to more players with a well-optimized port that remains as exciting as it did on the PlayStation console. If you have yet to give it a try, Stellar Blade just got a huge discount - and with a potential sequel coming up, now's the time to start playing.

Behind its simple-looking facade lies one of the best action games in recent memory, with Stellar Blade putting a hefty focus on stylish combat that fuels its science-fiction narrative. Admittedly, the story doesn't stand up as well as I had hoped, but it certainly makes up for it with some top-tier gameplay.

You play as Eve, an Android whose sole purpose is to defeat a bunch of monsters that are overrunning the Earth. After being sent to defeat the Alpha Naytiba, as well as the leader, the Elder Natiyba, things go horribly wrong very fast, leaving Eve the only survivor of the 7th Airborne Squad. What follows is your typical sci-fi story that is as much more about spectacle than it first appears.

The gameplay is where Stellar Blade is strongest. With boss fights that rival the best soulslikes, Eve is quick and nimble when she needs to be, allowing her to dodge and dive in for all-out assaults on enemies. There's a big focus on watching Naytiba attack patterns, meaning you'll pull off quick defences and drop down their health bars with quick hits over time, but some powerful skills can help defeat them even faster.

As Reid McCarter says in our Stellar Blade review, the title "often looks great, and it features solid combat design that remains exciting throughout." He didn't really enjoy the story, but if you can look past it, you'll find a very solid experience that puts amazing combat as the focus.

Even if the story isn't great, you can't miss out on a great deal for Stellar Blade, and right now, you can grab the PC port for just $42.59 / £42.59 at Fanatical, granting you a Steam key for the game that is the lowest price it's ever been - even cheaper than it is in the Steam sales. Not a bad cost for one of 2025's most exciting action-packed adventures.

Considering that Stellar Blade 2 is reportedly in the works, now's the time to catch up if you never played the original. I'm looking forward to seeing Stellar Blade 2 pop up on our upcoming PC games list, and with better writing and a stronger narrative, it could truly be amazing.

We know you're also a stellar reader of ours, so make sure to join our PCGamesN Discord to chat with other hack-and-slash fans or RPG players. No monster hunting required - unless we're talking about the Monster Hunter games, which is fine.