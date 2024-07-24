While I’m here to tell you to not get too excited, you should still get a little excited. When it comes to games making the jump from consoles to computers, the Stellar Blade PC port is one of the most anticipated right now, and a new job listing indicates that developer Shift Up potentially – finally – starting to work on the new version in earnest. Even though Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and the elusive Final Fantasy 16 are my most anticipated PC ports right now, Stellar Blade is certainly up there, and it seems we may be getting nearer.

If you’ve been asking yourself about the Stellar Blade PC port but you’re not up on the details, Shift Up has indicated that the new version is potentially in the works, but hasn’t suggested when it might be happening. A new job listing for the single-player game port, however, suggests the team is almost ready to start on it.

According to the job listing, Shift Up is hiring for Stellar Blade, specifically someone to fill the role of “Combat Designer – PC development.” Keep in mind that this is translated from Korean, using Google, but this is certainly suggestive.

The responsibilities include “PC skills design and data work” alongside “PC-related system design and production in progress.” Moving from a PS5 DualSense to a mouse and keyboard, and from Sony’s hardware to a varied mix of CPUs and GPUs, is obviously going to take a lot of work, so it’s no surprise that Shift Up needs some new recruits.

The Stellar Blade PC port has been up in the air for some time. First, Shift Up CEO Kim Hyung-Tae said a port and sequel were “in consideration.” From here, a Stellar Blade PC update made it clear that the team was trying to make moves, but contracts with Sony were holding them up.

“We are considering a PC version of Stellar Blade, but we cannot comment on the exact timing or whether or not it will be released due to the contractual relationship,” Hyung-Tae said. Now, however, it seems the port is moving closer to reality. Let’s wait and see.

If you just can’t wait for the game to come to PC, we’ve already got all the best Stellar Blade skills broken down for you, alongside some incredible RPGs you can play while you wait for the port.

